Previewing Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC with TopBin90

The Houston Dynamo are back home Sunday night to take on an opponent they have yet to play, Major League Soccer expansion side Charlotte FC. To help us get some information on Charlotte we spoke to TopBin90.

Dynamo Theory (DT): Charlotte are in their first season in MLS but have already changed head coaches. What went on with the former coach and what does the coaching situation look like now?

TopBin90 (TB90): The Charlotte front office had a rocky relationship with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez from the get go. He lost the front office with comments and jabs he would make about the makeup of the squad and the spending, then when he lost key players in the locker room, that’s when they decided to let him go. Current interim coach Christian Lattanzio was promoted from assistant coach to stay in charge for the rest of the season. He’s on a trial basis right now for the permanent job, but Charlotte are actively speaking with coaches ahead of next season.

DT: With Charlotte being new to the league, a lot of Dynamo fans may be unfamiliar with their roster (outside Derrick Jones). Who are some guys Houston fans should be on the lookout for on Sunday?

TB90: There are a couple of standout players in this current Charlotte FC Squad. Number one draft pick Ben Bender is a midfielder with loads of potential. He’s got 3 goals and 3 assists so far this season and has become a regular starter. Centerback Guzman Corujo has been rock solid, he’s an aggressive defender with a commanding presence in our backline. Lastly, we have froward Andre Shinyashiki, who was just recently brought in from Colorado Rapids, but has been in form, scoring 4 goals in 9 appearances for Charlotte.

DT: Charlotte is coming off a loss on Thursday and have a quick turn around. Are there any players who will be out Sunday through suspension or injury and what is your best guess at what their lineup may look like?

TB90: I believe that since much of the squad did not travel to Montreal the game prior to Austin, because of Health and Safety Protocol reasons, we are likely to see a similar line up like the one we saw against Austin. Charlotte are in desperate need of 3 points after that loss to try and stay within reach of a playoff spot, so I would imagine that Lattanzio will put out an aggressive squad like the one we saw against Austin. I would imagine if there are any changes we would see it in midfield, maybe Jordy Alcivar for Christian Ortiz. So Charlotte would line up in a 4-3-3:

GK Kristijan Kahlina, LB Christian Fuchs, CB Anton Walkes, CB Guzman Corujo, RB Harrison Afful, CDM Brandt Bronico, M Ben Bender, AM Christian Ortiz, LW Andre Shinyahsiki, ST Karol Swiderski, RW Kamil Jozwiak

DT: Do you have any predictions on how Sunday’s match may play out and a score prediction?

TB90: The game against Austin is an indicator of how Charlotte will want to play in Houston. Charlotte is a team that likes to hold possession but struggles to create, when off the ball the team will try and press. I believe that given Houston’s rocky season as well, Charlotte has a good chance of picking up points this weekend. I think Charlotte will do an upset and win 1-0.

We want to thank our friends at TopBin90 for giving us some information about Charlotte FC. Best of luck tomorrow!