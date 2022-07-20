Ebony Salmon named NWSL Player of the Week

Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon was named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 11 after scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars Saturday night. Salmon, who joined the Dash in a trade from Racing Louisville less than a month ago, became the second Dash player to win the award this season. Nichelle Prince won the award in Week 6 after scoring her own hat-trick against the Orlando Pride.

The Youngest NWSL Player to Score A Hat Trick



Cheers to @ebony_salmon for taking home @budweiserusa Player of the Week honors @HoustonDash | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/h4sO17hyAQ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 20, 2022

The 21 year-old striker became the youngest player in NWSL history to record a hat-trick. She is just the third player this season to accomplish the feat, alongside her teammate Prince and Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC. This is only the third time in league history that a club has recorded multiple hat-tricks in the same season.

Salmon’s three goals were the first of her time with the Dash. She was acquired from Louisville on June 27. She joined the NWSL in 2021 after signing with Racing.