Breakfast Links - July 22, 2022

Let's dive into the weekend. But first, here are the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are back at home this weekend after the incredible road win in the Bayou-Bay Clash against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Dynamo will look to keep the momentum going against a very tough Minnesota United. Bébelo Reynoso is playing lights out and is in the race for this season’s MVP. The match is set to kick off Saturday at 7:30 PM at PNC Stadium. Show up and be loud. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash won’t be back in action until July 31st. They will be visiting NJ/NY Gotham FC that day. The ladies are currently slotted in 4th place of the NWSL table and they are pushing to make their first ever playoff appearance in team history. Only the top 6 teams will make it to the next phase. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 will also be home this weekend during league play. Dos will face off against Minnesota United 2 on Sunday night at 7 PM at AVEVA Stadium. If you have never been to a Dynamo 2 match, I highly recommend you make it out and support the boys. You will be entertained. Shout out to our boy Marcelo Palomino, who is a set piece sharp shooter. Let’s go Dyna Dos!

Major League Soccer

2022 MLS All-Star Week will bring music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to the Twin Cities from Monday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 10. The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target, matchday fan activations, entertainment offerings, and more. Hector Herrera will be part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

D.C. United have signed Jamaican international midfielder Ravel Morrison through the 2023 MLS season with an option in 2024, the club announced Thursday. The free move was completed using Target Allocation Money (TAM). Morrison, 29, spent last season playing under new D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney at Derby County in the English Championship. With the Rams, he recorded five goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Charlotte FC winger Yordy Reyna has taken AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season. Reyna grabbed the top spot by a solid margin with the second half of his brace last Saturday night against Inter Miami CF, receiving 34.2% of the vote for his gorgeous right-footed curler into the top right corner.

Around the World

Nottingham Forest have signed former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a free transfer, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday. Lingard, a United academy graduate, ended his 22-year association with the Old Trafford club following the expiry of his contract last month.

Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification. Mane finished ahead of Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool teammate, and fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy in the voting.

Barcelona have sold a further 15% of their domestic television rights to the global investment firm Sixth Street for around €320 million, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that Barca hope the sale will enable them to register summer signings Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.