Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC haven’t had it easy this summer going down to 11th place in the Western Conference and finally getting a win against the San Jose Earthquakes following a four game winless stretch. They’re headed back to PNC Stadium to take on the impressive Minnesota United FC who have been unbeaten in their last 5 league matches and occupy the 4th place in the Western Conference. This will be an excellent test for the Dynamo who look to improve in the standings along with their new star player and Captain Héctor Herrera. How the Dynamo performs against the Loons will largely be determined by how Head Coach Paulo Nagamura lines up in his usual 4-3-3 and a strong lineup will be needed against a quality Minnesota side.

With wins necessary going forward, the strongest lineup possible week to week should be key and that begins with the MLS veteran Steve Clark between the sticks in goal. In front of him we should expect Adam Lundkvist at left back and Zeca at right back. Center back is a little more difficult to predict, but Teenage Hadebe is a definite start with his partner likely to be Tim Parker. If it isn’t Parker, we could see Daniel Steres or Ethan Bartlow.

In the past the midfield may have been more difficult to predict in terms of who starts and the best midfield three, but with Héctor Herrera the grouping becomes a little easier and to predict in terms of quality starters. HH should be the linking midfielder with Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla as the 10 and attacking midfielder with Matías Vera as the most defensive midfielder. There’s always a possibility we see Memo Rodríguez in the lineup, but I think this three is the strongest and Memo is better on the wing.

Up top, Sebastián Ferreira has been criticized for his attitude, but after netting a goal against the Earthquakes, surely he’s regained some favor and should start as our number 9. Alongside him we should see Darwin Quintero and likely Fafà Picault or Thorleifur Úlfarsson. Both are solid shouts to start, but I’m going to say Picault starts with Thor getting an early sub on in the second half given his form lately.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just my prediction for who I think will start, but we want to know who you think should or will start as the Dynamo return back to PNC Stadium to face Minnesota United FC.