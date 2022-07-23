The Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United FC
What
Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a win on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes and are looking to carry some of that momentum with a big test against the 4th place in the Western Conference Minnesota United FC back at PNC Stadium. The Dynamo currently occupy the 11th spot in the West so it should be a challenge, but a good sign of righting the ship if they can get a positive result. For a more detailed look at what to look for in today’s match, check out our preview of the game here.
When
July 23rd at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
See y'all back in H-Town tonight— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 23, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio
https://t.co/LDYPfKvB40 pic.twitter.com/wd1G8ytnXB
Your Predicted Lineup
Lineups
Our time, our team.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/sWUwuL7K8g— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 23, 2022
okay, lads, now let’s get in formation pic.twitter.com/Iq3w3jRaXl— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 23, 2022
