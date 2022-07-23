 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Dynamo vs. the Loons along with us in our game thread.

By Gribbs
/ new
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Minnesota United FC Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United FC

What

Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a win on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes and are looking to carry some of that momentum with a big test against the 4th place in the Western Conference Minnesota United FC back at PNC Stadium. The Dynamo currently occupy the 11th spot in the West so it should be a challenge, but a good sign of righting the ship if they can get a positive result. For a more detailed look at what to look for in today’s match, check out our preview of the game here.

When

July 23rd at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineup

Lineups

More From Dynamo Theory

Loading comments...