Houston Dynamo unable to come back in 2-1 loss to Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC looked to follow up their road win over the San Jose Earthquakes when they returned home to PNC Stadium to take on Minnesota United FC. Despite a late comeback, the Dynamo were unable to equalize or pick up points following a two goal deficit even with a late goal to the match in the 2-1 loss.

Houston opened the game by applying a lot of pressure against the Loons. Griffin Dorsey got the ball on the wing and sent in the ball into the box while under pressure towards Thorleifur Úlfarsson. Thor’s effort was just whiffed from close range as it went under the forward and across goal and out of danger.

The home side continued their early dominance by controlling the lions’ share of possession at 72% forcing Minnesota to sit deeper and rely on the counter attack for any opportunities. The Dynamo pressured well, winning the ball in good positions on the field, but struggled to convert their chances that they did get.

The Dynamo continued to control the game with their possession, pressure, and chances, but the biggest issue remained getting the ball on target and testing Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Before the 30th minute the Loons had their best chance of the so far with Joseph Rosales going nearly 1v1 with Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, but Adam Lundkvist was able to somehow come around and make a huge block on the effort to set up a Minnesota corner which was eventually cleared.

Despite the Dynamo being the stronger side, Minnesota would go into the half with a goal advantage following a brilliant play. A perfectly weighted through ball by Bongokuhle Hlongwane to Franco Fragapane put the forward on goal and he was able to get around Steve Clark and put the ball into the net.

The beginning of the second half the Dynamo again came out aggressive with substitute Sebastián Ferreira looking to press and find opportunities. A great through ball to Thor nearly set up an equalizer, but the effort was deflected out for a corner kick.

Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura continued to make changes as the game went on with Daniel Steres and Zeca coming on. Zeca made an immediate close chance as he crossed in a ball towards Thor who headed the ball straight towards Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Minnesota would double their lead in the 72nd minute with Bongokuhle Hlongwane besting the Dynamo substitute Sam Junqua by getting the inside touch to take the ball and perfectly place it back post.

Fafà Picault brought the game back to being competitive for the Dynamo following a pass by Memo, but it was a spectacular low shot to the corner to bring the game within just a goal.

Even though the Dynamo had looked largely the stronger team in terms of possession and shots, Minnesota were easily the more successful team at putting them away. Houston finished with 22 shots total and only 4 on target resulting in 1 goal while the Loons had only 9 shots, 3 on target, resulting in 2 goals. After 90 minutes, Minnesota would walk away with all three points. It was a good effort by the Dynamo, and a great come back, but clearly there are some missing pieces to beating some of the higher placed teams.

The Dynamo will be back on the road next weekend when they travel to take on the Philadelphia Union Saturday July 30th at 6:30 PM CT.

Goals:

45’ + 2’ MIN: Franco Fragapone (assisted by Bongokuhle Hlongwane)

72’ MIN: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (assisted by Niko Hansen)

85’ HOU: Fafà Picault (assisted by Memo Rodríguez)

Disciplinary:

8’ HOU: Adam Lundkvist (yellow card)

59’ HOU: Griffin Dorsey (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

HT Sebastián Ferreira on, Matías Vera off

HT Sam Junqua on, Adam Lundkvist off

59’ Zeca on, Griffin Dorsey off

59’ Daniel Steres on, Tim Parker off

74’ Memo Rodríguez on, Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla off

Minnesota United FC

33’ Abu Danladi on, Luis Amarilla off

66’ Niko Hansen on, Franco Fragapane off

78’ Alan Benítez on, Bongokuhle Hlongwane off

78’ Brent Kallman on, DJ Taylor off