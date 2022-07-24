Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo fell 2-1 at home to Minnesota United on Saturday night at PNC Stadium. Fafa Picault scored Houston’s goal in a match that saw the Dynamo dominate on most of the stat sheet, except in the most important category, goals.
MATCH SUMMARY
Houston Dynamo FC 1 – 2 Minnesota United FC
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Venue: PNC Stadium
Referee: Nima Saghafi
Assistants: Brian Poeschel, Chris Wattam
Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: Daniel Radford
Attendance: 15,223
Weather: 98 degrees, clear skies
SCORING SUMMARY
MIN: Franco Fragapane (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) 45+2’
MIN: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Niko Hansen) 72’
HOU: Fafa Picault (Memo Rodriguez) 86’
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY
HOU: Adam Lundkvist (caution; foul) 8’
HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 59’
LINEUPS & STATS
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist (Sam Junqua 46), Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (Daniel Steres 59’), Griffin Dorsey (Zeca 59’); Matías Vera (Sebas Ferreira 46), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Memo Rodriguez 74), Héctor Herrera (C); Darwin Quintero, Thor Úlfarsson, Fafa Picault
Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Darwin Cerén, Ethan Bartlow
Total shots: 22 (Sebas Ferreira, Héctor Herrera, and Thor Úlfarsson tied with 4)
Shots on goal: 4 (Thor Úlfarsson 2)
Fouls: 7 (Multiple players tied with 1)
Offside: 2 (Fafa Picault 2)
Corner kicks: 13
Saves: 1 (Steve Clark 1)
Minnesota United FC: Dayne St. Clair; Kemar Lawrence, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, D.J. Taylor; Nabilai Kibunguchy, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane (Niko Hansen 66); Joseph Rosales, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Alan Benitez 78), Luis Amarilla (Abu Danladi 33)
Unused substitutes: Tyler Miller, Eric Dick, Callum Montgomery, Brent Kallman, Justin McMaster, Oniel Fisher
Total shots: 9 (Kemar Lawrence and Joseph Rosales tied with 2 each)
Shots on goal: 3 (Kemar Lawrence, Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane tied with 1 each)
Fouls: 5 (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 2)
Offside: 1 (Niko Hansen 1)
Corner kicks: 1
Saves: 3 (Dayne St. Clair 3)
HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA
On the substitutions used and why Tyler Pasher was not used:
“There is always going to be (questions) if I don’t play A, B, C, D or F. I make the changes based on the performance of the players on the field and how I can adjust the team tactically to be more offensive. It doesn’t matter that we have five forwards on the bench. We can change the game just putting a center back and an outside back. Don’t try to overthink here, I made the changes based on what the game needed and I think it had a good effect in the second half. We just didn’t finish our chances.”
HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD FAFA PICAULT
On the match against Minnesota:
“It’s difficult, it’s a tough pill to swallow. We gave up two goals that we probably shouldn’t and we lacked urgency. It’s hard to take a (loss) out here at home, but we have to learn from it. It’s not an excuse, we have to do better. We know that. It’s back to planning for next week and getting ready for our away game. It’s a tough game in Philly, one that we have to go earn three points and not fight for a draw, fight to bring three points back home.”
