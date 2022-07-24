Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo fell 2-1 at home to Minnesota United on Saturday night at PNC Stadium. Fafa Picault scored Houston’s goal in a match that saw the Dynamo dominate on most of the stat sheet, except in the most important category, goals.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 1 – 2 Minnesota United FC

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Brian Poeschel, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 15,223

Weather: 98 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

MIN: Franco Fragapane (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) 45+2’

MIN: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Niko Hansen) 72’

HOU: Fafa Picault (Memo Rodriguez) 86’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Adam Lundkvist (caution; foul) 8’

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 59’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist (Sam Junqua 46), Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (Daniel Steres 59’), Griffin Dorsey (Zeca 59’); Matías Vera (Sebas Ferreira 46), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Memo Rodriguez 74), Héctor Herrera (C); Darwin Quintero, Thor Úlfarsson, Fafa Picault

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Darwin Cerén, Ethan Bartlow

Total shots: 22 (Sebas Ferreira, Héctor Herrera, and Thor Úlfarsson tied with 4)

Shots on goal: 4 (Thor Úlfarsson 2)

Fouls: 7 (Multiple players tied with 1)

Offside: 2 (Fafa Picault 2)

Corner kicks: 13

Saves: 1 (Steve Clark 1)

Minnesota United FC: Dayne St. Clair; Kemar Lawrence, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, D.J. Taylor; Nabilai Kibunguchy, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane (Niko Hansen 66); Joseph Rosales, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Alan Benitez 78), Luis Amarilla (Abu Danladi 33)

Unused substitutes: Tyler Miller, Eric Dick, Callum Montgomery, Brent Kallman, Justin McMaster, Oniel Fisher

Total shots: 9 (Kemar Lawrence and Joseph Rosales tied with 2 each)

Shots on goal: 3 (Kemar Lawrence, Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane tied with 1 each)

Fouls: 5 (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 2)

Offside: 1 (Niko Hansen 1)

Corner kicks: 1

Saves: 3 (Dayne St. Clair 3)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On the substitutions used and why Tyler Pasher was not used:

“There is always going to be (questions) if I don’t play A, B, C, D or F. I make the changes based on the performance of the players on the field and how I can adjust the team tactically to be more offensive. It doesn’t matter that we have five forwards on the bench. We can change the game just putting a center back and an outside back. Don’t try to overthink here, I made the changes based on what the game needed and I think it had a good effect in the second half. We just didn’t finish our chances.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD FAFA PICAULT

On the match against Minnesota:

“It’s difficult, it’s a tough pill to swallow. We gave up two goals that we probably shouldn’t and we lacked urgency. It’s hard to take a (loss) out here at home, but we have to learn from it. It’s not an excuse, we have to do better. We know that. It’s back to planning for next week and getting ready for our away game. It’s a tough game in Philly, one that we have to go earn three points and not fight for a draw, fight to bring three points back home.”

Full post-match press conference