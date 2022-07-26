Report: Houston Dynamo signing Colombian attacker Nelson Quiñones

The summer MLS transfer window opened on July 7th, and like every team in the league, the Houston Dynamo are exploring the market. Hector Herrera officially joined the team during this period, but the signing had been finalized for quite sometime before he was officially presented at the beginning of July. However, the need for attacking pieces is something that the team still needs to address. The adaptation of Sebastian Ferreira and Thiago has been a slow process, especially for the young Brazilian. Now, another South American attacker is being linked with the Dynamo.

We spoke with Juan Esteban Londoño from Las Voces del Futbol Manizales regarding the recent link between Nelson Quiñones, from Colombian side Once Caldas, and the Houston Dynamo.

“The deal seems to be imminent with just a few details to be ironed out,” said Juan. “Nelson is a player that can disequilibrate an opposing defense. He is a winger who can play on either the left or right side of the field, opening the game wide. He is a 19-year-old academy player that recently broke through with the first team last year. He has earned a spot with the first team roster and has appeared in 24 games and has scored one goal, however he is not a starter. Quiñones energizes the team when he comes in from the bench and is very good at winning the one vs one battles but does struggles to finalize the plays. He is a young player that needs to continue to work on his finishing in front of goal. He is a player that changes the game and brings a spark that other players in Once Caldas does not have.”

Juan went on to mention that Nelson is a player that holds high upside, he is a promising player, but has all the attributes to make him a successful player in the future for the Houston Dynamo. “I can compare Nelson to Lusi Sinisterra and Johan Carbonero, both who quickly rose up with Once Caldas, and both were sold to other clubs, therefore a big reason why Once Caldas decides to sell him.” Luis Sinisterra, 23, currently plays with Leeds United but made the jump to Feyernoord in 2018 at the age of 19, while Johan Carbonero joined Gimnasia La Plata in the Argentine Primera Division this year after spending 4 years with the Colombian side.

“Nelson is a player that will need time to develop but he will improve his game in the MLS and he should bring something different that Houston needs. He will not be a game changer when he arrives, but I see his future to be bright with the Dynamo.”

We would like to thank Juan Esteban Londoño for his insight on the young Colombian being linked with the club and we will continue to track this, and any transfer news linked with the Houston Dynamo.