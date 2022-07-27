Dynamo sign Colombian winger Nelson Quiñones

The Houston Dynamo have officially announced the signing of 19 year-old Colombian winger Nelson Quiñones from Once Caldas in Colombia. Quiñones joins the club on loan with an option to purchase. He will join the club once he receives his P-1 Visa. He will occupy a senior and international roster spot.

Quiñones joins the Dynamo after two seasons with Once Caldas. He appeared in 31 matches with the club after graduating from their academy system. “We are excited to welcome Nelson to Houston Dynamo FC. He is a dynamic wide-attacking player with the ability to change a game. As soon as he completes his visa process, he will join our first team to help push for this year’s playoffs,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. “We are working to establish a pathway from Central and South America to Houston for ambitious, young players hoping to advance their careers. Nelson fits the profile of player who will do well in our city and our league. We look forward to seeing him develop in our environment.”

Quiñones is a young player who has shown a lot of promise in South America and will look to continue his development here in the United States. We spoke with Juan Esteban Londoño, who covers Once Caldas to get more information on Quiñones. You can find that article here.