The Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow Houston Dynamo FC vs Charlotte FC along with us in our game thread

MLS: Houston Dynamo FC at Portland Timbers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Charlotte FC

What

Houston Dynamo FC are closing out their double game week with a game back at PNC Stadium as they take on Charlotte FC for the first time. Both sides had midweek games earlier this week and currently sit in the 10th place in their respective conference, but how will they do with tired legs and a desire to push up in the standings? We’ll have to see tonight. For a more detailed look into things to watch for, check out our preview piece.

When

July 3rd at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups

