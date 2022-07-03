The Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Charlotte FC
What
Houston Dynamo FC are closing out their double game week with a game back at PNC Stadium as they take on Charlotte FC for the first time. Both sides had midweek games earlier this week and currently sit in the 10th place in their respective conference, but how will they do with tired legs and a desire to push up in the standings? We’ll have to see tonight. For a more detailed look into things to watch for, check out our preview piece.
When
July 3rd at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
Ready to put on a show— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 3, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL
https://t.co/asAFiojTln#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/AOmld9A5x8
Your Predicted Lineups
Looking to checkmate the rookies.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 3, 2022
Here we go, Houston #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/jKgdnTtQfO
Starting XI in the Lone Star State ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u5QxPMhiTV— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 3, 2022
