Houston Dynamo unable to come back in 2-1 loss to visiting Charlotte FC

Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a midweek loss on the road to the Portland Timbers and wanted to regain some momentum back at PNC Stadium when they hosted the MLS newcomers, Charlotte FC. However, despite looking more in control from the back and in the midfield, Charlotte were better at taking advantage of their opportunities and forced the Dynamo into a 2-1 loss.

The opening minutes were relatively back and forth with both sides hungry to get the game’s first goal given their positions in their relative conference’s standings. Charlotte had a couple of close moments when they won the ball in the midfield, but failed to properly capitalize on their moment. Houston nearly had the opener though with Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla playing a long switch to the fullback Zeca. Zeca squared the ball to Sebastián Ferreira whose shot was saved by Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Incredible one arm reach by Supa Kahlina ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jexJIYeAw7 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 4, 2022

The visitors had a few close chances but Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark was alert to the plays to cut them out before they became more dangerous. Houston also seemed to find more of their rhythm out of the midfield, but they struggled to find their touch to really test and beat the Charlotte goalkeeper.

Charlotte had a great chance around the 25th minute when Yordy Reyna crossed in a ball to Karol Świderski whose header glanced off the low right side post. However, the visitors would have reason to celebrate not long after the near chance with them getting on the board following an own goal. After a low cross into the 6 yard box Matías Vera would end up putting the ball into his own net.

Own goal, but hey we'll take it ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SBCs74JCfc — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 4, 2022

Closer towards halftime, even with Charlotte stealing some momentum after their goal, Houston would get back in it, but never really to threaten on goal. They controlled possession from the back to their midfield, but the offense in general looked flat footed. Coco Carrasquilla brilliantly maneuvered the ball from the back to the forwards, but the forwards slowed the game down and it never threatened the Charlotte goalkeeper.

The halftime whistle would blow and the visitors would go into the locker room with a one goal lead. Both sides were relatively even for the first 45 minutes with the Dynamo possibly a little more in control, but Charlotte was fortunate to force an own goal by Houston. Both sides showed signs of playing a midweek game earlier as the match often came to sudden lulls, but Houston simply lacked numbers up the field and the forwards slowed the game down when gaining possession as they looked for additional support.

The second half began much like the first with both sides showing a little more energy, but lack of finesse going forward. Houston lacked quality passing to put their forwards on goal and Charlotte largely pressed the back line forcing quick passing by the Dynamo defenders to move the ball out wide.

The visitors came awfully close to doubling their lead on a long ball by Yordy Reyna to Kamil Józwiak who tried to take the ball around the on rushing Steve Clark, but was forced into a tight angle and hit the side of the goal netting keeping the game at 1-0.

Charlotte began to increase their influence on the game as the clock ticked on with Andre Shinyashiki squaring a ball across to McKinze Gaines, but the effort was just wide. However, there would be celebrating for Charlotte not long after with Shinyashiki receiving a pass from Brandt Bronico and then juking his defenders and putting the ball in the lower right corner of the goal. 2-0 Charlotte.

Came in with an AGENDA pic.twitter.com/KmyiyQw69M — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 4, 2022

Houston looked to come back into the game with Darwin Quintero playing an over the top scooped pass to Fafà Picault who calmly took it and beat the keeper. The center official initially called the play offside, but after a quick check with VAR the play was ruled a goal. 2-1.

Even with the Dynamo pushing for an equalizer late, Charlotte nearly came up with a third goal as McKinze Gaines came up with a long run that forced a difficult save by Steve Clark. After 90 minutes and stoppage time the visitors would walk away with three points. Neither side really deserved the win, but when one capitalizes on their opportunities and another doesn’t, it is what it is.

The Dynamo will be back in action next Saturday, July 9th, in what will surely be an out of control game. Houston will take on FC Dallas in a Texas Derby match, but also this should be the official debut of a well hyped player in Hector Herrera at 7:30 PM CT.

Goals:

28’ CLT: Matías Vera (own goal)

74’ CLT: Andre Shinyashiki (assisted by Brandt Bronico)

81’ HOU: Fafà Picault (assisted by Darwin Quintero)

Disciplinary:

55’ HOU: Darwin Cerén (yellow card)

66’ CLT: Sergio Ruiz (yellow card)

72’ HOU: Daniel Steres (yellow card)

85’ CLT: Andre Shinyashiki (yellow card)

90’+1’ CLT: McKine Gaines (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Looking to checkmate the rookies.



Here we go, Houston #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/jKgdnTtQfO — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 3, 2022

61’ Fafà Picault on, Sebastián Ferreira off

61’ Tyler Pasher on, Darwin Cerén off

78’ Sam Junqua on, Adam Lundkvist off

78’ Memo Rodríguez on, Matías Vera off

Charlotte FC:

Starting XI in the Lone Star State ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u5QxPMhiTV — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 3, 2022

61’ Joseph Mora on, Yordy Reyna off

61’ Ben Bender on, Harrison Afful off

71’ Andre Shinyashiki on, Karol Świderski off

71’ McKinze Gaines on, Kamil Józwiak off