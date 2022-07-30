Report: Dynamo make offer for Argentine attacker Tomás Pozzo

The Houston Dynamo may not be done in this transfer window. Reports out of Argentina say the Dynamo have made an offer to attacker Tomás Pozzo of Independiente. According to the report, the offer by Houston is a loan for $500k with a $1.75 million buy option.

AHORA | Oferta formal del #DynamoHouston de la MLS por Tomás Pozzo @totopozzo10 .



Oferta a préstamo por 1 año con cargo de 500 mil USD.



Opción de compra de 1.750.000 USD.



El conjunto de la MLS dispuesto a escuchar contraoferta de #Independiente pic.twitter.com/X2inY5agTD — Matias Martinez (@Mati_Martinez) July 30, 2022

Pozzo turns 22 in September and can play a number of attacking positions. He has played on both wings and as an attacking midfielder at Independiente this season. Judging by the reaction of Independiente fans on Twitter in replies to the tweet above and other tweets about Pozzo, the Dynamo are getting a steal. Fans of the South American club feel Pozzo is a bright talent and worth much more than the figures being reported.

If the Dynamo can get this deal over the line before the close of the transfer window on Thursday, it would be another big acquisition for the club looking forward. The 21 year-old Pozzo, as well as the signing of 19 year-old Nelson Quiñones, show the Dynamo front office is looking to improve the team’s attacking options, not just now, but long-term. Pozzo and Quiñones are the type of low-risk, high-reward moves that this club under its new leadership should be making.

The Dynamo already need one international spot on the roster with the Quiñones signing and would need a second if Pozzo signs. General manager Pat Onstad mentioned this week on Glenn Davis’ show that they could loan an international to Dynamo 2 to free up a spot. Thiago is currently “on loan” according to the MLS roster page. The other current internationals on the Dynamo roster are Coco Carrasquilla, Zeca, Sebastian Ferreira, Teenage Hadebe, Hector Herrera, Matias Vera, and Thor Ulfarsson. Players can get a green card (Vera is reportedly close) but the internationals lock at the beginning of the season, meaning they can only lose their international status next season.

We will have more on this signing if and when it is completed. Let us know in the comments what you think about the possibility of the Dynamo adding Pozzo.