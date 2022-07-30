 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Houston Dynamo vs the Philadelphia Union how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Dynamo vs. Philadelphia Union along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
/ new
Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Philadelphia Union

What

Houston Dynamo FC have struggled in recent weeks going 1-4-1 in their previous six games which has shot them down to 11th place in the Western Conference including their last 2-1 loss to Minnesota United FC. Tonight they’ll take on the Philadelphia Union. The Union’s fortunes have been slightly different as they occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura will need a win to ease some fan frustrations and while that may not be completely enough, any wins over top teams on the road are always a good sign. For a more detailed look at what to look for check out our preview of the game.

When

July 30th at 6:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineup

Lineups

