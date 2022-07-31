Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo suffered the worst loss in club history Saturday night, losing to the Philadelphia Union 6-0. Goalkeeper Steve Clark had to leave the match in the 26th minute after a collision in the 13th minute injured his shoulder.

MATCH SUMMARY

Philadelphia Union 6 – 0 Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Venue: Subaru Park

Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistants: Matthew Nelson, Benjamin Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 19,089

Weather: 88 degrees, cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

PHI: Daniel Gazdag (Alejandro Bedoya) 23’

PHI: Jack McGlynn (unassisted) 42’

PHI: Mikael Uhre (Olivier Mbaizo) 45+1’

PHI: Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya) 48’

PHI: Julián Carranza (Alejandro Bedoya) 55’

PHI: Quinn Sullivan (Jack McGlynn) 89’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Matias Vera (caution; foul) 63’

HOU: Darwin Ceren (caution; foul) 83’

PHI: Leon Flach (caution; foul) 85’

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 90’

LINEUPS & STATS

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya © (Jesus Bueno 78’), Dániel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson 77’), Julián Carranza (Quinn Sullivan 86’), Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke 66’)

Unused Substitutes: Matthew Freese, Matt Real, Chris Donovan, Nathan Harriel, Brandan Craig

Total shots: 16 (Julián Carranza 4)

Shots on goal: 8 (Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre tied with 2)

Fouls: 11 (Julián Carranza 3)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 1 (Andre Blake 1)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark (Michael Nelson 26’); Adam Lundkvist, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Zeca (Griffin Dorsey 59’); Matías Vera (Darwin Cerén 73’), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Darwin Quintero 73’), Héctor Herrera (C); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Tyler Pasher 59’), Thor Úlfarsson

Unused substitutes: Zarek Valentin, Ethan Bartlow, Memo Rodriguez, Sam Junqua

Total shots: 11 (Zeca, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Thor Úlfarsson, Fafa Picault, and Tyler Pasher tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 1 (Zeca 1)

Fouls: 13 (Matias Vera 4)

Offside: 2 (Fafa Picault 2)

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 2 (Michael Nelson 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On if he would change anything looking back at the game:

“I’ll be the first one to raise my hand and take responsibility for when things don’t go right. We really need to talk internally and make sure that we are approaching every week and every day the right way. Make sure that guys prepare, but I’m going to be honest with you, in terms of personnel, pickup or strategy. I don’t think this is a major issue. Bottomline, we need to get better as a club. We need to be better get better as a team and the only way that I know how to do that is going back on Monday morning and working.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER HECTOR HERRERA

On his message to the fans (translated from Spanish):

“There are truly no words that will quell their anger. We feel the same, we are embarrassed. We are embarrassed because we represent the club, the fans – who are always behind us, our families, hour children, our people. This is difficult. We have to lift our head and work harder to give them the joy they deserve. This is about bringing joy to them, our families, everyone who works for the club and of course, us as a team.”