Vote for the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for June 2022

Happy 4th of July. Can you believe it’s already July? The Houston Dynamo had some time off for the international break but still played three league games in June. It’s now time for you, the readers, to vote on the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for June 2022.

We have chosen four nominees for you to choose from.

Adam Lundkvist - Lundy made Team of the Week after the win over Chicago. He assisted Quintero’s goal against the Fire and helped the defense earn a clean sheet in that match. The Swedish left back leads the team in assists this season with four.

Darwin Quintero - DQ scored in the win over Chicago and came on as a sub to grab a goal against Portland. The Colombian now leads the team in the regular season with 7 goals.

Thor Ulfarsson - The rookie scored the opener against Chicago and assisted Quintero’s goal in Portland with a beautiful cross-field pass. Thor has cemented his place in the starting lineup over the last month.

Zeca - The Brazilian picked up his first assist in Major League Soccer with a pinpoint cross to Sebastian Ferreira against Orlando. Zeca has locked down the right back spot that was a big question mark early in the season. His ability to get forward and add into the attack is a big plus.

Cast your vote below. Voting will close Friday at 7 PM CT.