Breakfast Links - July 6, 2022

Mid-week here in Houston, Texas. It’s time for some Breakfast Links.

Houston

Last week was a big one for the Houston Dynamo, despite the two losses. Hector Herrera was announced and displayed to the city for the fans and the casuals to see the club’s new Mexican star. The results may leave us with a sour taste in our mouths, it’s time to think about what is next. Check out what our own Dustyn wrote about this situation.

With that being said, the transfer window will open tomorrow here in Major League Soccer, so let the tweets and rumors begin.

As mentioned before, Hector Herrera is now in Houston and will make his debut this weekend, but you can catch the multiple interviews he has done, to get to know him a little better. Check out the following folks to watch their interview with the Mexican captain, Cesar Procel, Glenn Davis, and Futbol Americas.

United States

Alejandro Pozuelo is on the move, in a somewhat surprising move to some and not so surprising move to others. It seems like just LeBron James did back in the day, he will be taking his talents down to South Beach, or to be more specific, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Done deal, here we go. Inter Miami are set to sign Alejandro Pozuelo on permanent deal as Designated Player from Toronto FC, paperworks being prepared #InterMiamiCF



Pozuelo has already accepted the proposal. #MLS pic.twitter.com/BwgsqoG1A0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

The USYMNT comfortably walked over the Dominican Republic, and Xavier Valdez, with an astounding 6-0 victory to lift the U-20 CONCACAF Championship. Now they are not only going to the 2023 U-20 World Cup and to the 2024 Paris Olympics, but they crowned themselves the young champions of the region.

Around the World

The CONCACAF W Championship is under way and a few Dash players are representing their countries and fighting for a chance to earn a spot in the next World Cup. Maria Sanchez is representing El Tri, while 3 players, Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman and Nichelle Prince are playing with the Canadian team, eh. Not only are some players representing in the region, but also across the pond. Rachel Daly is playing with England in the UEFA Women's Euros and on the continent of Africa, Michelle Alozie will be representing Nigeria while Michaela Abam will be competing with the nation of Cameroon. Good luck ladies, and we are proud to have y'all represent Houston all over the world.

Sometimes it's hard to keep up when we have internationals on duty



Don't worry, we put all the info y'all need to keep up with our Dash players abroad all summer long. Dates, matchups and streaming info are all right here ⬇️#CityofFútbol — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 3, 2022

Since the City of Futbol is in good hands, we will go ahead and close this edition of the Breakfast Links, hope y’all have a great hump day!