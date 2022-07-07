Behind the Orange Lenses: Christopher Wright

Welcome to another installment of our new series that highlights you, the fans. This time we will get to know, a not so new not so old, fanatic. He is another fan who is extremely vocal in the Dynamo Twitter world. Let’s get to know him.

Name: Christopher Wright

Fan Since: I’ve been coming to Dynamo games since the Robertson days, but I’ve followed the team with more intensity since 2015.

Current Season Ticket Holder: Yes, currently hold 2 season tickets in the Hustletown Supporters Section. One for me and one to share the game with my girlfriend and friends.

Where are you originally from and what is your earliest memory of soccer?

I’m originally from Texas City, Texas, so south of Houston, but recently have made my way up to the Webster area. Soccer was and still is a super big part of my life. My parents put me in nearly every sport on the planet, but the only one that stuck was soccer. I played soccer all throughout my childhood, into my teens, and then for high school. I made varsity at Texas City High School my sophomore year, got first team all-district my junior year, and got first team all-county my senior year. After high school I tried to keep playing and even nearly made a semi-pro team, but I had far too many neck and back injuries to make it worth it. But, my love for soccer continued into watching it, which is where the Dynamo comes in.

How did you became a Houston Dynamo fan?

I’d say I was a casual fan for a while. I’d come to games here and there, especially when my mom would get discount tickets from her job and then I’d watch matches whenever I’d see that they were playing, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to watch them. For a while I was a bit of a Euro-snob, and I’d just watch European soccer or US Men’s and Women’s National Team games, but then something clicked around 2015. “Why don’t I support my local team?” So, in 2015 I started going to matches when I had the chance and then slowly year by year I’d go to more, and by 2017 I was hooked. When 2018 rolled around, that’s when I decided to become a Season Ticket holder. I was all in. Going to games, following all the news, Dynamo Twitter where I’ve met a lot of great people, going to fan get-togethers, all of it. I love this club. Despite a lot of the poor decisions and lack of investment in the past I still can’t help but finding myself engrossed in all that it stands for and the hope of resurgence that isn’t far off.

What is your favorite Houston Dynamo memory?

Without a doubt it would be the US Open Cup Final win. That match was electric. Mauro Manotas secured himself as one of my favorite Dynamo players. I’ve experienced a lot of wins over Dallas and comebacks, but nothing filled me with more pride than seeing DaMarcus Beasley lift the trophy. What a great night!

How excited are you about the new era for the Houston Dynamo Football Club?

I came in during, arguably, the lowest time in Dynamo history. One playoff appearance in 7seven years, low attendance, fans discontent, and the best players being sold for pennies without them being replaced. It was hard to explain to people why I’d continue to support a club that seems so disinterested in competing, but then came Ted Segal. Rumors were flying for a while that new ownership was coming in, and when it happened you could see a sense of relief around the fanbase. Fans and I were still apprehensive, but once Ted heard our voices about wanting former General Manager Matt Jordan out and he was let go and replaced with Pat Onstad, most fans were won over. There’s still a lot to rebuild here. The team isn’t where it needs to be. The stadium needs several quality-of-life improvements. There are still a lot of fans that need to be won back after nearly a decade of negligence. There is still a new culture that needs to be cultivated. But, I really believe that we are taking the right steps. The foundation is being laid. Ted has, so far, put money where his mouth is. The future is bright and orange. I’m very optimistic about where the club is headed, the right leadership seems to be in place or will be getting into place, and there are new levels of expectations being set. Hope is reverberating through the stadium and the fans are ready to see that hope be turned into reality.

What does the signing of Hector Herrera mean to you and what are your expectations?

Even though I’m a USMNT fan and really hate seeing the US play against HH, I know for a fact he raises the level of our club in so many ways. I actually made the call back in 2019 that the Dynamo should go after HH, but at that time it was just a dream.

Now that he’s here, eyes are on us. Media will be watching, new fans will be watching, new people will be in the stands, a higher level of expectations will be set on and off the field. I don’t expect him to be the solution to all the problems we currently have, but he will bring leadership and accountability to the squad that I think we’ve lacked for a while. He’s the foundation that I hope we can build upon to get us to the next level. I’m excited to see how this forges the new culture that we are working towards. This is start of a new era for the Dynamo and I’m ready to see where it takes us.

Our hope is that you can put a name to a face in the crowd at PNC Stadium. That you would wear your orange gear with pride and make friendships catching the games at your favorite watering hole. And never forget to always Hold It Down and Keep It Forever Orange!