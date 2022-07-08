Breakfast Links - July 8, 2022

It’s Friday and we are ready for the weekend. Let’s hit the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo took an ugly loss last week against Charlotte. This weekend the team is back at home, but this time it will be a party. The 50th edition of the Texas Derby against FC Dallas is a big deal alone, but with the possibility of seeing Héctor Herrera suit up for the Dynamo will make this a heck of a show. You will not want to miss it. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM CT at PNC Stadium. Vamos Dynamo!

Former Dynamo captain DaMarcus Beasley wrote and article for MLSsoccer.com about what the Dynamo should expect from Herrera’s arrival. Give it a read!

The Houston Dash will see action tonight on the road against the Orlando Pride. The ladies will be without 7 key players and will hope that the new arrivals have gained enough chemistry to keep the team afloat the rest of the month. The match will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando at 6:00 PM CT. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 will also see action this weekend as they will host Real Monarchs, who currently find themselves dead last in the standings. However, there are no easy matches in MLS NEXT Pro. (Also, talking about the league, there will be a couple of new rules implemented this weekend). The match will be played Sunday night at 7:00 PM CT at AVEVA Stadium. Hopefully the field is ready to go at kick off this week! Show up and support the boys. Let’s go Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United have loaned homegrown midfielder Tyler Wolff to Belgian second-division side SK Beveren for the 2022-23 league season. The 19-year-old made five appearances (four starts) this season for the Five Stripes, picking up one assist in 255 minutes.

San Jose Earthquakes have transferred defender Francisco Calvo to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor, the MLS club announced Thursday. Calvo’s time in San Jose was short-lived after joining the Quakes ahead of the 2022 MLS season, following a five-year run split between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire FC. In his 13 appearances with the Bay Area side, the Costa Rican recorded two goals and one assist. The 29-year-old also ranks third in MLS in interceptions with 35. “After speaking with Francisco and learning of his aspirations as a person and as a player, this opportunity makes sense for both sides,” said Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch in a release. “We appreciate his efforts this year and wish him well in Turkey.”

It’s Rivalry Week in MLS, therefore except some great matchups. The one to watch out tonight will be El Tráfico. Will we see Garett Bale and Giorgio Chiellini suit up for the Black and Gold? What about LA Galaxy new signing Gaston Brugman? The latter may be more unlikely since ink hasn’t even dried.

Around the World

President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Liverpool center back Joe Gomez has signed a long-term contract to extend his stay at Anfield, the club announced on Thursday. Gomez, 25, has made 142 appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Charlton Athletic in 2015, helping them to lift the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League among other major honours.

Qatar’s World Cup stadiums are set to be alcohol-free, with beer sales outside arenas only allowed before and after some matches, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said. This year’s World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event often associated with beer drinking fans and sponsored by global brewing brands.