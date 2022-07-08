Darwin Quintero wins Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for June 2022

Darwin Quintero won your vote to take home the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for June 2022. Quintero scored in two of the three Houston Dynamo matchesduring the past month. He also got his July off to a good start with an assist in last weekend’s loss to Charlotte FC.

The veteran playmaker is having a great season, getting regular minutes again after he was relegated to the bench under the previous regime. The Colombian leads the Dynamo this season in Major League Soccer play with seven goals and is third on the team with his one assist.

Quintero won our award for this month with 67% of the vote from our readers. Left back Adam Lundkvist finished second with 25% of the vote, after a strong month of performances both offensively and defensively. Rookie Thor Ulfarsson, who has been seeing the majority of minutes at one of the wing positions, finished third with 8.3% of the vote.