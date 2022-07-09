Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against FC Dallas

Today has been full of excitement for Houston Dynamo FC fans and not necessarily because of the team’s recent two game losing skid, but rather because Héctor Herrera is expected to make his first Dynamo debut and what perfect timing, it’s in the Texas Derby against FC Dallas. FC Dallas hasn’t exactly been in sterling form lately with their last win coming against Orlando City at the end of May compared to Houston’s last win in June over the Chicago Fire, but FCD has still been the stronger side at least in terms of where they sit in the standings. While Houston is all the way in 11th place, Dallas is up in 6th. It will take a strong lineup and boost from the crowd to come back in the Derby which Dallas won the first contest of. Who Head Coach Paulo Nagamura lines up in his 4-3-3 will be important to getting that result.

With just Darwin Cerén suspended due to yellow card accumulation and Tyler Pasher out due to Health and Safety Protocols, we can predict a strong lineup which begins with the veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark between the sticks. In front of him we should expect Tim Parker to partner with Teenage Hadebe, but it’s possible Ethan Bartlow or Daniel Steres starts over Parker. The full backs should be Adam Lundkvist on the left and Zeca on the right.

Normally the midfield would be somewhat difficult to predict, but I have a feeling we’ll see it more straight forward for much of the season. That means Matías Vera as the deepest defending midfielder with Héctor Herrera as the holding midfielder and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla as the playmaking attacking midfielder. There may be some variations on this and if Paulo Nagamura decides to adjust his formation there could be changes, but this is the trio we should expect to see today.

Up top Sebastián Ferreira should be expected to be our center forward and I think partnering with him will be Thorleifur Úlfarsson on the left and Darwin Quintero on the right. It’s possible that we see Memo Rodríguez get the start, but I think Thor and DQ make the most sense in a well hyped game.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just who I think will start for the Dynamo when they take on FC Dallas in the second fixture of the Texas Derby, but we want to know who you think will or should start today so let us know below.