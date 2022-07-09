The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas

What

Houston Dynamo FC are looking to come back from a two game losing streak, this week against their rivals FC Dallas. However, despite the pressure to turn things around – especially against a rival who got the best of the Dynamo earlier this season, the spotlight is on the expected debut of Héctor Herrera who has the club and fan base alike excited. Houston have struggled as previously mentioned, but Dallas too has been in a bit of a skid in recent weeks, although they still remain the stronger side from a standings perspective sitting in 6th compared to Houston at 11th. It should be a thrilling game with the stakes high, stadium packed, and both teams looking to get back on track. For a more in depth look at what to look for, check out our preview of the game.

When

July 9th at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups