Houston Dynamo come back in 2-2 Texas Derby draw with FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC have struggled as of late so what better than a highly anticipated match with a star player finally expected to make his debut in Héctor Herrera mixed with a rivalry match in the Texas Derby with FC Dallas? Well, the game had about the level of excitement that you would want from a rivalry with Houston catching up to Dallas’s lead twice throughout the evening which would eventually settle to a late 2-2 draw.

The Dynamo came out pressing high to impress the wonderful crowd at PNC Stadium. Some great combination play saw Darwin Quintero lay it off to Sebastián Ferreira whose shot went just wide. Not long after that Fafà Picault earned a free kick in a decent spot, but the ball sent in on the set piece was easily cleared by FC Dallas. Dallas tried to respond with an Alan Velasco cross chested down by Paul Arriola who attempted a shot in a good position, but it was over the top.

The game continued to be fast paced with the Dynamo attacking and pressing and Dallas returning the favor when the visitors had possession. Memo Rodríguez was close to opening the sccoring in the 11th minute after a poor cross found its way to the young player. After taking the ball down, he blasted a shot near post just hitting the outside of the netting.

Memo had another close opportunity to open up the scoring around the 20th minute following a cross from Picault who sent in a perfect ball back post. Memo’s header was straight to Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes who initially fumbled it, but was quick to collect the ball. Not long after, Memo drew a free kick in a good spot and his ensuing delivery forced a corner kick, but the home side was unable to capitalize on the chance.

If this went in from Memo... pic.twitter.com/MWoDDM8KF6 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 10, 2022

Despite the Dynamo showing arguably a more positive performance, it would be FC Dallas that would get on the board first. Following a corner kick, Matt Hedges, defended by the smaller Zeca, would rise up and put away the ball sent in by Velasco to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

"THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT!"



Matt Hedges gives us the early lead in the 50th Texas Derby. pic.twitter.com/qnhMer2QMg — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 10, 2022

Dallas didn’t sit back on their lead with Paxton Pomykal forcing a low, difficult save by the Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark following a great pass by Paul Arriola. After a few touches by Pomykal, he opened himself up and let a shot fly, but Clark was able to make the initial save and even though the effort spilled wide, Clark calmly was first to it to end the danger.

Following the halftime whistle Dallas would head to the locker room with a one goal lead. Despite Houston looking impressive during stretches, they weren’t able to convert on their opportunities while the visitors were able to create chances and put one of them away.

The big moment arrived when Héctor Herrera was subbed on for Memo to a huge applause with HH taking the field for the first time.

The Dynamo came close on a breakaway with Darwin Quintero setting up Picault who cut inside on a great run to force a corner. The set piece was taken quickly and HH played a cross into Teenage Hadebe who scissor kicked the ball which was saved. The substitute Thorleifur Úlfarsson was there on the rebound to pop the ball into the roof of the goal. 1-1.

All to play for with 20 to go



VAMOS! pic.twitter.com/pqmjsRX43Q — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 10, 2022

Houston came really close to finding the lead with Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla nearly delivering. After the ball pinged around, Coco found himself on goal and instead of playing the ball in the corner, he tried to go under the Dallas goalkeeper which was well saved.

Home fans thought their team had taken the lead not long after finding the back of the net, but the goal was ultimately dismissed. A brilliant ball in found Houston taking the lead, but following a quick conversation between the center official and assistant ruled Picault interfered in an offside position keeping the game level.

However, despite Houston putting the pressure on to their rivals, Dallas would take the lead early into stoppage time with Jesús Ferreira finding the net. Jáder Obrian got free on a counter attack down the Dallas right side of the field. After squaring a long ball into the center of the field Ferreira was able to beat Clark to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

He was born for this rivalry.



Jesús saves the day. pic.twitter.com/KVoQuiQw6h — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 10, 2022

Even though FCD held the lead late, Houston was able to get back into the mix with an even later goal coming from Teenage Hadebe. Quintero took a long ranged efforted shot to bring the game even, even deeper in stoppage time, and had it deflected and then bounced off the keeper to the onrushing Hadebe to put it away to eventually tie the game up.

This man loves to pop in the box!#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/yRuZCIY9S1 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 10, 2022

After an extensive stoppage time, the whistle would blow and the two rivals would come away level at two goals apiece. The Dynamo likely should’ve come away the winners with one of their goals controversially being taken away, but the positivity with HH coming on can be looked at as an important piece going forward.

It’ll be a short turnaround for the Dynamo as they head back on the road, but only to the hill country to face Austin FC on Tuesday, July 12th at 8:00 PM CT.

Goals:

27’ FCD: Matt Hedges (assisted by Alan Velasco)

69’ HOU: Thorleifur Úlfarsson

90’+3’ FCD: Jesús Ferreira

90’+11’ HOU: Teenage Hadebe

Disciplinary:

17’ FCD: Matt Hedges (yellow card)

22’ FCD: Facundo Quignón (yellow card)

41’ HOU: Daniel Steres (yellow card)

47’ HOU: Adam Lundkvist (yellow card)

85’ FCD: Jesús Ferreira (yellow card)

86’ HOU: Zeca (yellow card)

88’ FCD: Marco Farfan (yellow card)

90’+8’ FCD: Brandon Servania (yellow card)/

90’+13’ FCD: Brandon Servania (second yellow/red card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

55’ Thorleifur Úlfarsson on, Sebastián Ferreira off

55’ Héctor Herrera on, Memo Rodríguez off

82’ Sam Junqua on, Adam Lundkvist off

90’+5’ Griffin Dorsey on, Zeca off

90’+8’ Beto Avila on, Matías Vera off

FC Dallas:

26’ Brandon Servania on, Tsiki Ntsabeleng off

58’ Jáder Obrian on, Alan Velasco off

58’ Edwin Cerrillo on, Facundo Quignón off

75’ Franco Jara on, Paxton Pomykal off

75’ Nkosi Tafari on, Matt Hedges off

90’+2’ Nanu on, Marco Farfan off