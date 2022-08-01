Dash vs Gotham FC: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash continued their winning ways on Sunday, beating NJ/NY Gotham FC 4-2 at Red Bull Arena. Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, and Ebony Salmon got the goals for Houston, along with a Gotham own goal. The Dash now sit in third place in the NWSL standings as they continue their push for the first playoff appearance in club history.

MATCH SUMMARY

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 – 4 Houston Dash

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Assistants: Zeno Cho, Tom Felice

Fourth Official: Emma Richards

Attendance: not available

Weather: 83 degrees, partly cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

NJ/NY: Paige Monaghan (Taylor Smith) 4’

HOU: Mandy Freeman (own goal) 18’

HOU: Shea Groom (Maria Sanchez) 36’

HOU: Sophie Schmidt (Marisa Viggiano) 70’

HOU: Ebony Salmon (penalty) 73’

NJ/NY: Midge Purce (Ellie Jean) 82’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

NJ/NY: Paige Monaghan (caution; dissent) 45+3’

LINEUPS & STATS

NJ/NY Gotham FC: Ashlyn Harris, Imani Dorsey, Ali Krieger, Mandy Freeman, Caprice Dydasco (Ellie Jean 68’), McCall Zerboni, Kristie Mewis, Midge Purce, Delanie Sheehan (Nahomi Kawasumi 56’), Paige Monaghan, Taylor Smith (Cameron Tucker 89’)

Unused Substitutes: Michelle Betos, Jennifer Cudjoe, Taryn Torres, Kumi Yokoyama, Estelle Johnson, Kelly Ann Livingstone

Total shots: 7 (Midge Purce 3)

Shots on goal: 2 (Paige Monaghan and Midge Purce tied with 1)

Fouls: 11 (Paige Monaghan 5)

Offside: 5 (Midge Purce 4)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 0

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell; Allysha Chapman, Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton; Natalie Jacobs (Haley Hanson 68’), Marisa Viggiano (Ryan Gareis 80’), Shea Groom (Emily Ogle 80’), Sophie Schmidt, Nichelle Prince; María Sánchez (Bri Visalli 90+1’), Ebony Salmon (Michaela Abam 80’)

Unused substitutes: Elizabeth Eddy, Lindsey Harris, Michelle Alozie, Cali Farquharson

Total shots: 16 (Shea Groom and Ebony Salmon tied with 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, and Ebony Salmon tied with 1)

Fouls: 11 (Ally Prisock, Shea Groom, and Sophie Schmidt tied with 2)

Offside: 2 (Allysha Chapman and Nichelle Prince tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 11

Saves: 0

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the performance of the team:

“I’m extremely happy, because we had a game plan, and we knew what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play, trying to impose our football principles. When you go one-nil down, sometime it makes you hesitate, but the players didn’t; they stuck to it. The goal came from a corner that we worked on, we knew that crossing was something we wanted to exploit, and we did that fantastically well. The third goal was fantastic, what a goal for Sophie (Schmidt), which was outstanding. We wantthe players to be able to express themselves when it comes to those situations. The penalty was after the 1v1, so they were already close in time. It’s all the stuff that we work on, so I’m extremely happy with how the players stuck to the game plan. I believe that if they express themselves on the pitch in a coordinated way, we will win.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER SOPHIE SCHMIDT

On her goal:

“The play and the setup was beautiful on the left side of the field. Marissa (Viggiano) had the ball and she was getting closed down. All I remember was just screaming that I wanted the ball so bad. She played the perfectly weighted pass to me and I was like, oh shoot, this is on my left foot. I was like, I have to do this one time. And I was just so careful not to hit it too hard. And yeah, I don’t think I could have hit that any better. It was a dream goal.”

Full post-match press conference with highlights