Dash sign Katie Naughton to three-year contract extension

As the Houston Dash continute the push for their first ever playoff appearance, the team has locked down its defensive anchor for three more years. Center back Katie Naughton agreed to a three-year extension today that will keep her in Houston through the 2025 season.

“Katie’s commitment to Houston is impactful in many ways and we’re thrilled that she has chosen to continue her career with us,” Houston Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “She’s a deeply driven professional who elevates the Dash on and off the pitch with an unmatched level of consistency. Through her leadership, passion and energy, she is a key contributor to our vision of attracting and retaining top talent with a high-performance environment that is best-in-class in all facets.”

The Dash are continuing to build up the core of the club, even with the departure of captain Rachel Daly this week. Naughton, who was acquired from Chicago via trade in January 2020, has played every minute of the 2022 season so far and has helped anchor a defense that has allowed 17 goals in 14 games. The Illinois native is second in the NWSL in clearances with 78, and leads the Dash in blocked shots with 11. Naughton played every minute of the 2021 season and was voted the Player’s Player of the Year and was named the team Defender of the Year.

“The opportunity to play in the city of Houston for another three years is an honor,” Naughton said. “From the moment I came to the Dash, I was welcomed with open arms and fully embraced by the community. There is nowhere else I would rather be, and I cannot wait to see what this team will accomplish this year and those thereafter. The ceiling for this club is high, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that growth. Houston, I’m staying, y’all!”

The Dash, who sit in third place in NWSL, are back in action tomorrow night at PNC Stadium against Racing Louisville. The match will kick-off at 7:30 PM.