Dash vs Racing Louisville: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash ran their unbeaten streak to four games after a scoreless draw with Racing Louisville Friday night at PNC Stadium. The Dash close their two-game homestand on Wednesday when they host NJ/NY Gotham FC.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 0 – 0 Racing Louisville

Friday, August 12, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

Assistants: Melissa Beck, Salma Perez

Fourth Official: Melvin Rivas

Attendance: 5,279

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

LOU: Satara Murray (caution; tactical foul) 34’

LOU: Satara Murray (ejection; tactical foul) 42’

HOU: Nichelle Prince (caution; foul) 59’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Ryan Gareis (Haley Hanson 73’), Katie Naughton, Ally Prisock, Natalie Jacobs (Michelle Alozie 58’); Shea Groom (Emily Ogle 73’), Marisa Viggiano (Bri Visalli 83’), Sophie Schmidt; Nichelle Prince, Ebony Salmon (Michaela Abam 83’), Maria Sanchez

Unused Substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Julia Ashley, Elizabeth Eddy, Cali Farquharson

Total shots: 15 (Shea Groom 4)

Shots on goal: 10 (Shea Groom 3)

Fouls: 10 (Nichelle Prince 5)

Offside: 2 (Shea Groom and Michaela Abam tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 0

Racing Louisville: Katie Lund; Gemma Bonner (C), Emily Fox (Zaneta Wyne 78’), Satara Murray, Julia Lester; Jaelin Howell (Freja Olofsson 88’), Savannah DeMelo, Alex Chidiac (Wang Shuang 60’); Lauren Milliet, Nadia Nadim (Emina Ekic 88’), Kirsten Davis (Jess McDonald 78’)

Unused substitutes: Parker Goins, Jordyn Bloomer, Rebecca Holloway

Total shots: 3 (Emily Fox, Nadia Nadim and Wang Shuang tied with 1)

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 6 (Satara Murray and Savannah DeMelo tied with 2)

Offside: 3 (Kirsten Davis 2)

Corner kicks: 2

Saves: 9 (Katie Lund 9)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On picking up a point:

“It was a game we wanted to win just like every time when we get on the pitch. I think that we dominated and I was looking at the stats inside the box, we had like fifteen shots and they had none. We should have been better in that aspect and on the ball as well. We wanted the three points but we have to keep working and we want to make it right for Gotham FC.”

HOUSTON DASH DEFENDER KATIE NAUGHTON

On making a playoff push:

“Yeah, I mean it definitely feels incredible. Everyone has been working so hard and our goal is to make the playoffs—be the first Houston Dash team to do so. But, there is no way that we are going to let the foot off the gas pedal. So, we are really striving to break records and make history here and even though we are sitting at second place that is not where we want to be. We want to be at the top and we want to really show that we deserve to be at the top. So, yeah it’s definitely great knowing that our hard work is paying off but we still have a lot to do.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER SOPHIE SCHMIDT

On not getting the win:

“That’s the game of football, isn’t it? It’s not always the team that dominates and, you know, has all the chances that wins and these games are sometimes almost more frustrating to play. It’s because you feel like you should be scoring, you are dominating and it’s just that final piece that’s not coming. We did a good job of not letting frustrations creep in. But at the same time, we didn’t find a way to score a goal and that hasn’t been a problem for us in the last couple games. So we got to make sure that we don’t get frustrated or get down, but keep that confidence moving forward. So that’ll be key.”

Full post-match press conference with highlights