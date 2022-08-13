The Houston Dynamo vs CF Montréal how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montréal

What

Houston Dynamo FC have struggled mightily the last few games losing their last 3 in a row going 1-6-1 overall keeping them 12th in the Western Conference. Their opponent on the other hand have been up and down in previous fixtures with big wins and losses going their way, but they still sit in 3rd in the Eastern Conference. This will be a test for both sides: for Houston, getting back on the right track. For Montreal, maintaining the course. It should be an interesting one with each side looking to put the best foot forward. For a more detailed look at what to check out, see our preview of the game.

When

August 13th at 8:00 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups