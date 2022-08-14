Dynamo vs CF Montreal: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo went ahead early but quickly conceded an equalizer. After going behind 2-1, Houston tied the match at 2 before conceding the go ahead goal to Montreal in the second half.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 2 – 3 CF Montreal

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistants: Meghan Mullen, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Katja Koroleva

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 21,284

Weather: 90 degrees, cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (Héctor Herrera) 12’

MTL: Romell Quioto (penalty kick) 15’

MTL: Alistair Johnson (Samuel Piette) 28’

HOU: Daniel Steres (Memo Rodriguez) 36’

MTL: Lassi Lappalainen (Joaquin Torres) 69’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 53’

MTL: Gabriel Carbo (caution; foul) 62’

MTL: Alistair Johnson (caution; foul) 67’

MTL: Romell Quioto (caution; foul) 71’

HOU: Micael Dos Santos Silva (caution; foul) 80’

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla (caution; foul) 86’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Sam Junqua (Adam Lundkvist 70), Daniel Steres, Ethan Bartlow, Zarek Valentin (Griffin Dorsey 70); Héctor Herrera (C), Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Corey Baird 84); Memo Rodriguez (Micael Dos Santos Silva 46), Sebas Ferreira, Fafa Picault (Thor Úlfarsson 84)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Darwin Cerén, Matías Vera, Zeca

Total shots: 7 (Sebas Ferreira 2)

Shots on goal: 4 (Ethan Bartlow, Sebas Ferreira, Darwin Quintero, and Daniel Steres tied with 1)

Fouls: 13 (Coco Carrasquilla 3)

Offside: 4 (Fafa Picault 2)

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 3 (Steve Clark 3)

CF Montreal: James Pantemis; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho (Zachary Brault-Guillard 59), Gabriele Corbo; Lassi Lappalainen (Robert Thorkelsson 78), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (C), Ismaël Koné (Joaquin Torres 46), Alistair Johnston; Romell Quioto (Kei Kamara 77), Mathieu Choinière (Victor Wanyama 77)

Unused substitutes: Sebastian Breza, Matko Miljevic, Mason Toye, Zorhan Bassong

Total shots: 15 (Djordje Mihailovic 5)

Shots on goal: 7 (Djordje Mihailovic 3)

Fouls: 14 (Rudy Camacho, Ismaël Koné, Romell Quioto, Joaquin Torres, and Victor Wanyama tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Romell Quioto 1)

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 2 (James Pantemis 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On his initial plan to change the identity of the team and how he plans to lead the team from this particular moment:

“Well first and foremost, when I took over I inherited a group of guys that were already there, right. An identity and a culture is established from one day to the other and it’s a long process. I can say right now that the culture and the identity is there, but a lot of times you don’t change the character and the personality of players that we have on the squad. They can fit. They cannot fit. So, it’s going to be a process. You want to change a culture and an identity, but you add pieces that is going to be the core group of that identity and that culture. So, we are doing what we can right now and I think we have established the culture and the identity is there and we just have to build from that. We just have to build from that. We are going through a tough time right now and it’s easy to point fingers and I’m the first one to take responsibility with what is going on and we just have to keep building from what we have right now that’s the key for me.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER COCO CARRASQUILLA

On the game against Montreal (translated from Spanish):

“This was a tough game against a good opponent and our goal was to find the opposing goal. Unfortunately, a few bad decisions led to errors and that cost us the game. We remain positive as a group, the team has the will to turn this around and we just haven’t been fortunate to finally snap out of this tough stretch.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER DANIEL STERES

On possibilities of a playoff push:

“Honestly, yes, it’s all still in our hands, and we can go a run. There’s nothing that we aren’t playing for yet. For me, it’s obvious that’s our goal, that’s been our goal for the whole year, and we are not looking far ahead. We just have to keep taking it one game at a time, right now, we are not getting over each game. We just have to finish these games off, and in the last two games, we played well, and we’ve had chances. We could have gotten something out of it, possibly wins, at least in Vancouver and here (against Montreal). We should be winning these games, and to not get it, is disappointing.”