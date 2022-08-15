“Salmon Season” shirts now available

She’s taken the league by storm and now you can get your hands on a shirt to show your support for the Houston Dash’s newest striker.

The folks at Breaking T have put out a “Salmon Season” shirt for Houston’s goal scoring maching, Ebony Salmon. The shirt is officially licensed by the National Women’s Soccer League and the National Women’s Soccer League Player’s Association. You can get your shirt on an adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, women’s v-neck t-shirt, or hoodie.

While you’re checking out Breaking T, be sure to have a look at the other Dash shirts they have available. It’s not always easy finding Houston Dash gear to support the squad but now we’ve got even more options. Hopefully, people around Houston are wearing their Ebony Salmon shirts well into the NWSL playoffs and for many seasons to come.

