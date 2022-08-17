Breakfast Links - August 17, 2022

It’s Wednesday, and a match day in the city of Houston. Let’s get right into the links.

Houston

The Houston Dash are back at home tonight, looking to keep their unbeaten run going. With the sad news of the great Rachel Daly departing, the Dash have found their new star striker in Ebony Salmon. Houston are only three points behind the Portland Thorns on top of the NWSL table with 28. The Dash are looking to get another win at home when they host Gotham FC tonight at 7:30 PM CT.

Get your ticket here, or watch it live on the CBS Sports Network.

This past weekend was a weird one for Dynamo 2. The game was full of ups and downs for the guys in Orange, and a questionable job by the ref left a sour taste after the draw and eventual defeat in penalty kicks against Colorado Rapids 2. This was the first match that DynaDos wasn't able to get all three points at home, having to settle for one. This week will be one of rest as Dynamo 2 have a bye week. They will return to action on August 27 as they travel to Minnesota to take on MNUFC 2.

Since Ted Segal has stepped into H Town, the fans have seen all the changes he has brought with him to the organization. From a new GM, to a new coach, a technical director for the first time in club history, and even a new Dash president. A few weeks, back the people were given the power to choose on the HUGE improvements that are coming to PNC Stadium. New mesh seats, a safe standing zone for the supporter section, and now the newest addition to the stadium will include the word “HOUSTON” into one of the sides of the stadium. Shoutout to Ted for letting the fans help in making decisions about the stadium that has become a second home to many of us.

Major League Soccer

Luchi Gonzalez is reportedly moving to Cali. The San Jose Earthquakes, just like the Dynamo, have had a rough time lately, but now it seems like they have found their man to lead them into battle in the near future, according to Tom Bogert. It seems like Luchi will take over after the World Cup, since he had joined the USMNT as an assistant coach late last year.

The number 9 for the Dynamo, Sebastian Ferreira is one of four players to be nominated for goal of the week by MLS. Don’t forget to stop by and vote for our boy. Also, what a beauty of a goal!

Around the World

Captain America might be leaving the Blues. There has been a lot of “rumours”, as the Brits would say, about the American star possibly on his way out of Chelsea. There isn’t a lot to say about this yet, but in your opinion, would this be a good move for the American on the verge of a World Cup?

Is the Manchester United/CR7 love story over? Another one of those rumours going around is that the Portuguese star might be coming to and end with his relationship with the Red Devils. In what could possibly be the last World Cup for the phenom, he needs to stay in top shape to better his chances at lifting the trophy by the end of the year. After two match weeks played and with two defeats, tempers in Manchester are starting to flare up and everyone is getting a piece of the cake, so the question is, should CR7 stay at United and fight it out or try and find a way out?