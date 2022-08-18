Dash vs NJ/NY Gotham FC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Houston Dash extended their unbeaten streak to five games, scoring twice in the second half to beat NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-1 Wednesday night at PNC Stadium. The Dash head out on the road this weekend to take on San Diego Wave FC Saturday night.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 2 – 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Alex Billeter

Assistants: Jennifer Dumaine, Francisco Bermudez

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

Attendance: 4,753

Weather: 87 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Ebony Salmon (unassisted) 73’

HOU: Marisa Viggiano (Sophie Schmidt) 76’

NJNY: McCall Zerboni (Kristie Mewis) 80’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

NJNY: Midge Purce (caution; foul) 24’

NJNY: Midge Purce (Second caution, ejection; not retreating) 58’

NJNY: Ifeoma Onumonu (caution; dissent) 58’

HOU: Jane Campbell (caution; foul) 79’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Elizabeth Eddy (Ryan Gareis 46), Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton, Natalie Jacobs; Emily Ogle, Sophie Schmidt (Bri Visalli 81), Shea Groom (Marissa Viggiano 46); María Sánchez, Ebony Salmon (Michaela Abam 90+1), Nichelle Prince (Cali Farquharson 81)

Unused Substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Julia Ashley, Michelle Alozie, Joelle Anderson

Total shots: 14 (Nichelle Prince and Ebony Salmon tied with 4)

Shots on goal: 6 (Nichelle Prince and Ebony Salmon tied with 2)

Fouls: 14 (Nichelle Prince and Elizabeth Eddy tied with 3)

Offside: 1 (Nichelle Prince 1)

Corner kicks: 7

Saves: 2 (Jane Campbell 2)

NJ/NY Gotham FC: Michelle Betos; Ellie Jean, Estelle Johnson, Mandy Freeman, Imani Dorsey (Jenna Bike 72); Jennifer Cudjoe (Taryn Torres 72), Kristie Mewis, Ifeoma Onumonu (Paige Monaghan 63); McCall Zerboni (C), Midge Purce, Taylor Smith (Cameron Tucker 80)

Unused substitutes: Hensley Hancuff, Paige Monaghan, Nicole Baxter, Kumi Yokoyama, Sabrina Flores

Total shots: 8 (Taylor Smith, Ifeoma Onumonu tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 3 (McCall Zerboni, Taylor Smith, and Ifeoma Onumonu tied with 1)

Fouls: 12 (Midge Purce 3)

Offside: 8 (Ifeoma Onumonu 3)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 4 (Michelle Betos 4)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On halftime adjustments:

“Well it was a question of believing in ourselves, reminding them of what we’ve been working on in training in such a short period of time. We know the other day we were probably creating more chances than today, but we knew that if we kept doing those things (we would succeed). We worked a lot on crossing, we knew that we could create chances, we scored in that situation. After the switch we work on switching in the final third and we scored in another situation like that. I’m very pleased that what we’re working on is actually coming out in the games. A couple of moments, we were in a couple of direct plays that got us off guard in the back. Those were clear cut chances for them to be fair, but overall we’ve recovered the ball a lot on the halfway line, playing on the opposite half. I had the feeling that we would create more goals.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD EBONY SALMON

On her goal:

“We have been working on finishing from crosses and one of the things Juan (Carlos Amorós) said to me after the last game going into this game, I need to stay in the box and be the person, the target for those crosses. Rather than drifting out wide and for me that was what in my head this game and I saw that I saw Ryan (Gareis) and Maria (Sanchez) out there and I knew for me, I just had to get on the end of anything that came in the box. It was just instinct to kind of hit it with my left foot and I got a little lucky with it bouncing off the keeper going down, but you know luck is a big part of football. That was on our side today as well as the hard work and the performance that the team put in.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER MARISA VIGGIANO

On the game-winning goal:

“I remember Sophie (Schmidt), got the ball on the right side, was able to switch it over which was something that we really wanted to focus on going into the game today. She played a great ball to switch the point of attack. I found myself with the ball on my foot, driving a little bit and had some space. I remember Ryan (Gareis) was wanting or was running up the left side and I had heard her –I was almost just going to wait till she got there to play it to her, but they kind of parted ways and I just shot it and the ball went in.”