Dash trade defender Haley Hanson to Orlando Pride

The Houston Dash have traded defender Haley Hanson to the Oralndo Pride in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money and a 2023 NWSL Draft second round pick. Hanson was not in the team last night for the win over Gotham FC, and interim head coach Juan Carlos Amorós said after the match that we would find out soon why she was not available.

Hanson was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft and played five season in Houston, making 100 appearances across all competitions. The Kansas native appeared in 15 matches this season, starting 11, and tallied an assist in the Dash’s win over Portland on May 21. Hanson played an integral role in Houston’s first ever championship, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah, starting five of the seven matches, including the final.

“We are thankful for the contributions Haley made to this club and throughout her time here in Houston,” Houston Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “She is a phenomenal player and an even better person. We wish her the best in the next part of her career with Orlando.”