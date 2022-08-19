Dash acquire defender Caprice Dydasco from NJ/NY Gotham FC

The Houston Dash have acquired defender Caprice Dydasco from NJ/NY Gotham FC in a trade. Houston will send $120,000 in allocation money and an additional $30,000, pending conditions met.

Dydasco started 13 games this season for Gotham FC in her sixth season in NWSL. Last season Dydasco was named the NWSL Defender of the Year and named to the NWSL Best XI. She was also nominated for an ESPY this year.

“We are excited to have Caprice join us in Houston and are thrilled that she wants to be a part of this project,” Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “Her commitment to the vision of the Dash will be vital in our success. We are looking forward to the experience and leadership Caprice brings as we continue to push toward our first playoff appearance in club history.”

The Honolulu, Hawaii native played at UCLA and was drafted 19th overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2015 NWSL Draft. She played three seasons for Washington, from 2016 to 2018.