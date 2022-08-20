The Houston Dynamo vs the Colorado Rapids how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Colorado Rapids
Houston Dynamo FC have struggled lately to put it mildly having lost four straight games in a row. They’re back on the road traveling to Dick’s Sporting Park in Commerce City, Colorado to take on the Colorado Rapids. Colorado is coming off a loss, but their record in the last four games was 2-1-1. This will be the second meeting between these two sides in the 2022 season with the two coming to a 1-1 draw at PNC Stadium on March 19th. For a more comprehensive look into what to expect for this one take a look at our preview of the game.
August 20th at 8:00 PM CT
