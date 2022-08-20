Stoppage time strike leads to Houston Dynamo draw with the Colorado Rapids

Houston Dynamo FC were looking to snap a four game losing streak, this time heading back on the road to take on the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. While failing to get the win was disappointing they were able to somehow score an equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time to make it 1-1 despite being the weaker side.

The opening minutes saw the visitors come out aggressively which saw mixed success with the Rapids largely being content to surrender possession. Both sides exchanged free kicks that led to chances with neither being successful. First a poor foul by Matías Vera set up a back post header that nearly went in with Lalas Abubakar getting passed his man. Then a foul by former Dynamo player Collen Warner set up a long ball to Héctor Herrera who went 1v1 with Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough after a magnificent touch to bring the ball down, but it was saved.

A strong early save from our wall #COLvHOU pic.twitter.com/ymE9Lll0fS — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 21, 2022

The pace of the game increased after these chances with Houston playing quickly through the middle and out on the left wing, though Colorado would look the stronger side. The Rapids utilized quick long balls over the top to their forwards, set pieces, and crosses including another closer chance back post again to Abubakar.

The physical nature of the game also increased with a few yellow cards being shown and Herrera briefly getting into it with Michael Barrios after a failed offensive sequence by Houston. Earlier as well Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark had some words with Gyasi Zardes after a corner kick.

The Rapids increased their possession with the Dynamo sitting a little deeper, much to the chagrin of Head Coach Paulo Nagamura who could be heard yelling, “UP! UP!”. Colorado getting the ball more helped them play quickly as they won it back early and the dangerous crosses continued. The physicality remained present well into the 40th minute, but a bright spot was Héctor Herrera really doing everything on both halves of the field.

Houston would have a chance before halftime with Memo Rodríguez earning a foul a few yards out from the top of the box. He and Herrera both stood over it, but Memo tried his luck forcing a difficult save by Yarbrough. Colorado tried to respond with a quality effort on the other end, but despite it looking destined to be a goal, Clark kept it 0-0 going into the half.

It was all Rapids to start the second half including the home side earning the game’s opening goal in just the 48th minute. Felipe Gutiérrez somehow delivered a perfect ball from a deep position to Abubakar who made it 1-0 to the home side with a touch across goal.

A perfect cross, and a perfect start to the second-half! #Rapids96



A finish to match, and Lalas Abubakar makes it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/IEBLEDkCyG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 21, 2022

Following the goal, Colorado continued their dominance on the field by limiting Houston from getting into the Rapid’s half. Quick and accurate passing helped them slice through the Dynamo midfield before pushing it wide and crossing it in. Houston adjusted their shape some by pushing higher and playing quickly in transition, but the Rapids’ were really making it difficult for Houston to really do much outside of fire off target blasts from distance.

The Dynamo had a bit of life in the 80th minute with Bryan Acosta earning a second yellow for a foul on Griffin Dorsey. The Dynamo thought they had equalized not long after with Herrera picking out the substitute Fafà Picault who headed the ball into the net only to have it quickly taken away for a foul he committed on Abubakar.

It would be somewhat of a positive ending with Sebastián Ferreira smashing in an equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time. The Dynamo had struggled even with their man advantage up until the death, but Sebas at least helped salvage something.

Simply superb from that man @sebasferreira11 pic.twitter.com/Pk7dibzoFc — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 21, 2022

The Dynamo will stay on the road next week heading up to Saint Paul to take on Minnesota United F.C. at Allianz Field on Saturday, August 27th at 2:30 PM CT.

Goals:

48’ COL: Lalas Abubakar (assisted by Felipe Gutiérrez)

90’+5’ HOU: Sebastián Ferreira (assisted by Daniel Steres)

Disciplinary:

15’ HOU: Griffin Dorsey (yellow card)

19’ COL: Bryan Acosta (yellow card)

65’ COL: Felipe Gutiérrez (yellow card)

67’ HOU: Héctor Herrera (yellow card)

80’ COL: Bryan Acosta (second yellow card/red card)

85’ COL: Michael Barrios (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Our squad tonight in Commerce City.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/hYE0HOHH7o — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 21, 2022

66’ Fafà Picault on, Adalaberto “Coco” Carrasquilla off

78’ Darwin Quintero on, Memo Rodríguez off

78’ Darwin Cerén on, Matías Vera off

88’ Sam Junqua on, Griffin Dorsey off

88’ Zeca on, Adam Lundkvist off

Colorado Rapids

HT Joaquín Torres on, Ismaël Koné off

72’ Steven Beitashour on, Keegan Rosenberry off

84’ Drew Moor on, Jonathan Lewis off

85’ Max on, Felipe Gutiérrez off

85’ Sam Nicholson on, Michael Barrios off