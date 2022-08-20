Dash unbeaten run ends in San Diego with 3-1 loss to Wave FC

The Houston Dash unbeaten run has come to an end. Ebony Salmon scored once again for Houston but the Dash were unable to hold onto the lead and the San Diego Wave grabbed a 3-1 win. The win for San Diego now puts them level on points with the Dash and Portland Thorns atop the NWSL table.

Ebony Salmon put Houston in front early on with her eighth goal in eight games. A Maria Sanchez corner kick in the 7th minute was not cleared by San Diego and the ball found Salmon at the top of the box. The Dash striker took a touch to her right foot then laced a shot into the side netting to give Houston a lead.

Houston’s lead did not last long as the hosts found their equalizer. In the 13th minute, a ball was not dealt with in the Dash box and it eventually found the feet of Morgan. The USWNT star pulled the ball across to her left foot then roofed a shot over Jane Campbell and into the net. The teams would trade some back and forth play the rest of the first half and go into the locker room tied at one.

Houston came out in the second half and looked likely to score. Maria Sanchez had a cross fall to her feet that, after a slight hesitation, ended with a lost chance. It was San Diego who found the game’s third goal and the winner on the night.

Wave FC peppered the Dash box on back to back attacks and San Diego was able to cash in. Once again, a ball was not dealt with in the Houston box and as it pinged around near the goal line, Amirah Ali was able to put the ball into the net.

.@amirahali07 bundles the ball over the line to put @sandiegowavefc in front for the first time tonight #SDvHOU | #WaveFC pic.twitter.com/BKxqxTbPMK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 21, 2022

The Dash had a great chance to equalize in the 87th minute but it just was not meant to be on this night. A Sanchez cross got all the way in front of goal and substitute Shea Groom looked to get a flick on the ball. The ball bounced agonizingly to the back post, hitting the bar and staying out. Nichelle Prince was on the back post and looked to let the ball go, but instead saw it hit the woodwork. Prince got the rebound but was unable to get her shot on frame.

San Diego put the match away in the 90th minute with their third goal. Sofia Jakobsson picked up her first goal in NWSL after breaking away from the Dash defense who were high up the field. The Swedish substitute got into the box and beat Campbell with a far-post shot to seal the three points for the home side.

The loss is the second of the season for Houston against San Diego after the Wave won the regular season opener at PNC Stadium. Houston, San Diego, and Portland all now sit tied for first in the NWSL table with 28 points. Houston and San Diego have played two more matches than Portland and San Diego’s late goal gives them a one goal advantge over the Dash in goal difference. The Dash return home next weekend, looking to start a new streak, when they host the Washington Spirit on Saturday, August 27 at PNC Stadium.