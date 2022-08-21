Dash vs San Diego Wave FC: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash had their unbeaten streak snapped Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC. Ebony Salmon scored first for Houston but San Diego stormed back to take the victory. Houston is now tied atop the standings with San Diego and the Portland Thorns, all three teams have 28 points.

MATCH SUMMARY

San Diego Wave FC 3 – 1 Houston Dash

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Venue: Torero Stadium - San Diego, California

Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistants: Matthew Schwartz, Bennett Savage

Fourth Official: Joseph Salinas

Attendance: 5,281

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Ebony Salmon (unassisted) 8’

SD: Alex Morgan (unassisted) 13’

SD: Amirah Ali (Alex Morgan) 67’

SD: Sofia Jakobsson (Makenzy Doniak) 90’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

SD: Taylor Kornieck (caution; foul) 53’

LINEUPS & STATS

San Diego Wave FC: Carly Telford, Kristen McNabb, Naomi Girma, Kaleigh Riehl, Christen Westphal (Madison Pogarch 45), Taylor Kornieck, Emily van Egmond, Katlyn Johnson (Isabella Briede 54), Kelsey Turnbow (Makenzy Doniak 54), Alex Morgan (C), Amirah Ali

Unused Substitutes: Melissa Lowder, Abby Dahlkemper, Jodie Taylor, Sofia Jakobsson, Marleen Schimmer, Taylor Hansen

Total shots: 12 (Alex Morgan 5)

Shots on goal: 3 (Amirah Ali, Alex Morgan, and Sofia Jakobsson tied with 1)

Fouls: 3 (Taylor Kornieck 2)

Offside: 10 (Amirah Ali 4)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 2 (Carly Telford 2)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C), Allysha Chapman, Ryan Gareis (Shea Groom 63), Natalie Jacobs (Caprice Dydasco 80), Katie Naughton, Ally Prisock, Nichelle Prince (Elizabeth Eddy 90+3), Ebony Salmon (Cali Farquharson 80), Maria Sanchez, Sophie Schmidt, Marissa Viggiano (Emily Ogle 80)

Unused substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Michaela Abam, Michelle Alozie, Bri Visalli

Total shots: 15 (Maria Sanchez, Ebony Salmon, and Nichelle Prince tied with 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Ebony Salmon 2)

Fouls: 8 (Ally Prisock and Sophie Schmidt tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Ebony Salmon 1)

Corner kicks: 2

Saves: 1 (Jane Campbell 1)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the match:

“A tough one to take especially for all other players. I’m gutted for the defeat because I think we deserve much more. We played better but we didn’t dominate in the boxes and that cost us the game now so one to look at. Look what we did well. There were a lot of positives to take from the game. We need to be we need to be better on both boxes. We would have easily won the game had we been more clinical in both of them”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER SOPHIE SCHMIDT

On the recent stretch of games:

“We’d be feeling a lot better if we had those two points in the bag with us going home. That’s not the case. That will affect the mood for sure. I’m proud of this team, the work that they put in and the shifts in the amount of games that we grinded out, we’ve gotten points in the last little bit. Today was unfortunate, but we have a lot of things to hold our heads high about in that game and take that moving forward into next weekend’s game.”

HOUSTON DASH DEFENDER KATIE NAUGHTON

On team chemistry and how it has developed:

“I don’t know if I can pinpoint it, I would just say that there’s probably just a lot of people that are also good humans on and off the field. We really want to bond with each other, not just at practice, but outside of that as well. We spend so much time together, that we really become friends off the field. I think that is translating on the field so we can read each other and really understand what we’re trying to do on the field. That’s starting to show. Tt’s nice to have a good group of people that really want to aim towards a common goal.”