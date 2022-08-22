Breakfast Links - August 22, 2022

Don’t let the Monday scaries get to you. Let’s get the week started with some Breakfast Links!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo ended their losing streak, playing on the road against the Colorado Rapids this weekend. Sebastian Ferreira’s last second strike gave Houston a point in a 1-1 draw. Make sure to check out our recap of the match as well as the post game conference on our YouTube channel. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash saw their unbeaten streak come to an end against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday. The ladies were once again defeated by Alex Morgan and company. Check out all the game information on our recap. DTFO!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

Orlando City SC forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee on Sept. 9 in his native Brazil, the club announced Sunday. A recovery timeline is not immediately available, and the 32-year-old’s initial recovery will also be held in Brazil. Pato, who got hurt in Orlando’s 1-0 win at the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 13, missed most of the club’s 2021 season due to a knee injury. He recovered, though, to become their third-leading scorer in 2022.

Wayne Rooney, hired by D.C. United nearly six weeks ago, knew he was entering a challenging job after managing Derby County in England’s second division. But the Manchester United and England national team legend got a clear-eyed look at just how steep the uphill climb may be, as his Black-and-Red suffered a 6-0 loss at home to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening. The result moved D.C. to 1W-4L-1D since Rooney officially took over on the sidelines, and he feels this setback put the nail in the coffin of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

LAFC are in. The Black & Gold became the first team to book a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, mathematically securing their place Saturday night thanks to other Western Conference results and despite a 2-1 loss at the San Jose Earthquakes snapping their seven-game win streak.

Around the World

Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich demolished VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, the Bundesliga champions maintaining their perfect start to the 2022-23 season. The Bavarians are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, and have now scored a league-record 15 goals in their three games even though top striker Robert Lewandowski left this season to join Barcelona.

United States forward Brenden Aaronson scored the opening goal in Leeds United’s 3-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday, continuing Jesse Marsch’s side’s impressive start to the 2022-23 season. Leeds have picked up seven points from their opening three games and started well when Edouard Mendy made a mess of a routine clearance, allowing Aaronson to capitalise just after the half-hour mark. The U.S. forward took the ball from the Chelsea goalkeeper’s feet and dribbled into an empty net.

Erik ten Hag said he is convinced he will “get the job done” at Manchester United despite a nightmare start to his first season in charge. United face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday having lost their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford. Ten Hag, though, said he was ready for a tough introduction after being appointed manager in the summer but has backed himself to bring success back to the club.