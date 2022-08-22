Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo got a late goal from forward Sebas Ferreira to salvage a draw and end the team’s four match losing streak.

MATCH SUMMARY

Colorado Rapids 1 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

Referee: Marco De Oliveira

Assistants: Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Felisha Mariscal

VAR: Malik Badawi

Attendance: 15,380

Weather: 80 degrees, isolated thunderstorms

SCORING SUMMARY

COL: Lalas Abubakar (Felipe Gutiérrez) 48’

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (Daniel Steres) 90+5’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 16’

COL: Bryan Acosta (caution; foul) 19’

COL: Felipe Gutiérrez (caution; foul) 65’

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; delay of game) 67’

COL: Bryan Acosta (second caution, ejection; foul) 80’

COL: Michael Barrios (caution; dissent) 85’

LINEUPS & STATS

Colorado Rapids: William Yarbrough; Lucas Esteves, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry (Steven Beitashour 69); Felipe Gutiérrez (Max 85), Bryan Acosta; Collen Warner, Jonathan Lewis (Drew Moor 84), Michael Barrios (Sam Nicholson 85); Gyasi Zardes

Unused Substitutes: Clint Irwin, Gustavo Vallecilla, Anthony Markanich, Darren Yapi, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Total shots: 9 (Lalas Abubakar 3)

Shots on goal: 4 (Lalas Abubakar 2)

Fouls: 14 (Bryan Acosta 2)

Offside: 1 (Lalas Abubakar 1)

Corner kicks: 8

Saves: 2 (William Yarbrough 2)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist (Zeca 88), Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Griffin Dorsey (Sam Junqua 88); Matías Vera (Darwin Cerén 78), Héctor Herrera (C), Coco Carrasquilla (Fafa Picault 66); Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Quintero 78), Sebas Ferreira, Corey Baird

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Ethan Bartlow, Marcelo Palomino

Total shots: 9 (Memo Rodriguez 4)

Shots on goal: 3 (Sebas Ferreira, Héctor Herrera, Memo Rodriguez tied with 1)

Fouls: 13 (Héctor Herrera, Adam Lundkvist, Fafa Picault, Matías Vera tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Memo Rodriguez 1)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 3 (Steve Clark 3)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On how uplifting it is for the team to get a positive result after going through a tough stretch the last few weeks:

“Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely. We are gonna go for three points heading into our last eight games now and that’s no different. But we have to be realistic. Going away from home and getting results is much more difficult. But definitely getting the goal at the endthere is definitely,I think,well deserved for this group because I see how hard they work during the week, how disciplined they are, how resilient they are. And I think they deservedto get at least a point out of this game. The performance overall was okay in terms of how we how we did, even though I believe it was a solid defensive performance, I think offensively we could we could be a little bit better with the ball, but sure the goalat the end there was definitely uplifting for the team heading to the next week.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER MEMO RODRIGUEZ

On the feeling in the locker room:

“I think a little bit of both. I mean, obviously it’s a positive result. Like I saidit’s a tough place to come and play and get a get a point or get any points from here, but obviously we had that mentality coming into the game that every game from now on is a must-win if we’re going to make a push for playoffs. I’m so disappointed that we didn’t come out with three points,but we just take the positives and look forward against Minnesota. We know they’re a strong team, especially at home, and we have to be super concentrated at their place because we know how dangerous they are as well.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER DANIEL STERES

On whether the mood of the team is joyous over the point or frustrated not to get the win:

“Yeah, it’s somewhere probably in between there. Like I said, we know where we’re at and what we need to do to get ourselves to where we want to be this year. It’s going to be tough. So getting us out of the little funk we’re in and getting some sort of result, I think is a good first little step here. And then especially against a team that we’re competing with, and a place like this where it’s extremely difficult to come to any results. So I think like me and like (MF) Memo (Rodriguez) said, it’s a positive mentality shift, something we’re going to try to build off of, and I wouldn’t say it’s disappointment, but I wouldn’t say we’re celebrating over here. It’s something we can just try to try to pick our heads and pick our heads up and realize that we didn’t give up before.”