Dash acquire forward Valérie Gauvin from North Carolina Courage

The Houston Dash have continued adding to their roster, today announcing the acquisition of French forward Valérie Gauvin from the North Carolina Courage. Houston will send $25,000 in allocation money and a conditional 2024 second round draft pick to North Carolina.

Gauvin represented France at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and has scored 17 times in 37 caps for her country. She signed with NWSL and North Carolina in March from Everton FC. Gauvin scored five goals and added an assist in 15 appearances in the FA Super League in 2021. The 26 year-old spent six seasons in France with Montpellier.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valérie to the Houston Dash as an important addition to our club,” Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “As a proven goal scorer with international experience, she will help us maximize the opportunity we have to secure the first playoff appearance in Dash history.”

Gauvin will travel to Houston this week ahead of the Dash’s match Saturday at PNC Stadium against the Washington Spirit.