Breakfast Links - August 24, 2022

Houston

Dash

Oui Oui!!! The Houston Dash have acquired French forward Valérie Gauvin in a trade with the North Carolina Courage, the clubs announced. Houston will send $25,000 in Allocation Money to North Carolina and a conditional 2024 second round draft pick.

Also Meg Linehan, the goat of the NWSL, broke the news that the Dash are also making moves outside of the field. The club confirmed the hiring of Singer this morning.

The Houston Dash have found a new general manager (now a stand-alone position for the club), according to #NWSL sources.



Alex Singer (Octagon Sports executive/former player, including Spirit) will join the Dash as the new GM. — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) August 23, 2022

Lastly, the Dash are sending some players out on international duty. The trio of Nichelle Prince, Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman will join the Canadian Women’s National Team in Australia for some friendlies games against the Matildas on Friday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 6. Ebony Salmon will join European champion Englan for World Cup Qualifiers against Austria on September 3 and Luxembourg on September 6.

Major League Soccer

Week 27 is coming sooner than you think and a new edition of the Cascadia Cup match up will be missing an important player. Cristian Roldann will be out 4 to 6 weeks due to groin surgery.

Part of the double header for this Friday, along with the Cascadia match up, will be the top two teams in the West. LAFC will travel to Austin FC and it promises to be a really good match up.

Around the World

Have you seen this banger? Aston Villa was down 0-1 against Bolton in a EFL Cup match when Douglas Luiz got a shot at a corner kick and made the best of it.

Golazo olímpico de Douglas Luiz para Aston Villa en el duelo de Copa de la Liga vs. Bolton.pic.twitter.com/quWr0QB6jr — VarskySports (@VarskySports) August 23, 2022

Another “soccer” series is coming to our TVs, which means another American has bought a British football team. “Welcome to Wrexham” will be live starting today. The series documents Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt a takeover of the world’s third oldest professional football club.

“El Clásico” saw a beatdown from America to their inter-city rival Cruz Azul. It was a 7 to ZERO victory for the Aguilas against Cruz Azul as they make their way up the table and leave Cruz Azul at the bottom of the table. And y'all thought the Dynamo were on a bad run...