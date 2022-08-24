Dash name former NWSL player Alex Singer as General Manager

The Houston Dash have announced the hiring of former NWSL player Alex Singer as General Manager. Singer is the first GM in club history and joins the Dash from Octagon where she served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives and Talent. Singer played professionally for seven years, including in the NWSL for the Washington Spirit, as well as time in Germany’s Bundesliga, Australia’s W-League, Sweden’s Damllasvenskan, and Norway’s Toppserien.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to Houston as our first general manager,” Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “Adding Alex to our organization is an important step forward as we look to establish sustained success, attract and retain top talent and operate as a best-in-class organization. With a deep passion for the game and unique professional experience across the sports and entertainment industry, Alex’s leadership will immediately benefit players, staff and fans.”

Over the last five years, Singer managed and represented professional players, advised top female athletes and media personalitieson brand development and marketing partnerships, and was part of the team that negotiated the most lucrative player contract in NWSL history.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Dash as the first general manager of the team,” Singer said. “Ted and Jessica have laid out a vision dedicated to driving long-term success and are committed to elevating this club to the next level. I am thrilled to align with the Club’s core values and humbled at the opportunity to return to the league at such a transformational time. I am excited to build on the foundation to become the best women’s soccer club in the world, competing at championship levels for years to come.”