The Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC made somewhat of an improvement last week in their 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids thanks to a stoppage time equalizer by Sebastián Ferreira, but the team still sits in a 5 game winless streak with 4 of the 5 games being losses which has pulled them down in the standings to 13th in the West. They’ll remain on the road today as they head to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to Saint Paul to take on Minnesota United FC. Minnesota and Houston have faced once this season and with Minnesota coming out on top 2-1 at PNC Stadium. The Loons have performed well this year which has them positioned in the 4th spot in the Western Conference. For a more in depth look at what to look out for check out our preview of the game.

August 27th at 2:30 PM CT

