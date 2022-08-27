Late goals lead to Houston Dynamo loss to Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC made some progress towards recovery last week with a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids, but they still looked for that elusive win to break the winless streak with Minnesota United FC being the target this week. The game was relatively balanced with Houston taking the lead going into the half, but Minnesota came back in the second leading to a 2-1 loss for the Dynamo.

It was relatively back and forth during the opening minutes with both sides looking to settle in. Houston favored playing quickly, but couldn’t piece the passes together in the final third often beginning by going out wide to Fafà Picault who tried to send the ball into the box to no avail. Minnesota was a bit better at building through the middle and testing Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, but the game remained 0-0 early.

Unfortunately for the Loons, they ended up losing one of their center backs to injury in Bakaye Dibassy who injured his knee making his way off the pitch for Brent Kallman. The home side increased their pressure in the next few minutes forcing a pair of sliding blocks by Dynamo Captain Tim Parker who has been in form lately.

The Dynamo continued to rely on the long pass over the top and counter attacks led by Picault with Griffin Dorsey also getting involved in the long plays, but they struggled to make decisions beyond long runs down the wings. Minnesota also played quickly, but connected passes better in the final third though always was one pass away from really testing Clark.

The home side appeared to be rushing play more and more as the Loons looked increasingly frustrated being unable to get quality chances on goal as the looks they did get they squandered with poor passing or shots. This frustration helped Houston increase their possession and pressure down the other end of the field, but they still couldn’t break down the Minnesota back line.

Despite the tepid offensive play by both sides, the visitors would get the opening goal in stoppage time in the first half. Griffin Dorsey got the ball out wide and played a long cross that hit the ground before Corey Baird chested it into his lane and chipped Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The second half saw a little more physicality and pressure by Minnesota as they hoped to even the game early. A few tough challenges on the Dynamo defenders as they pressed gave Houston the ball back. They did have a close chance after the 50th minute with Memo Rodríguez attempting to shield the ball out for a goal kick, but he was dispossessed and that led to a bicycle kick by Luis Amarilla though the shot was too far wide of the goal.

Houston had a golden opportunity to go up another goal following a long set piece in their own half. Daniel Steres played a long pass up the field that went to Picault who had it dispossessed, but it landed to Sebastián Ferreira who launched it towards goal, but it was pushed away for a corner kick.

Dayne St. Clair with the BIG stop! pic.twitter.com/9i8HqoTB1O — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2022

Minnesota thought they had a goal to bring the game level in the 71st minute with Franco Fragapane threading a through ball to Luis Amarilla. He took the ball around Clark and put it into the net, but much to the chagrin of the home fans the play was ruled offside.

It wouldn’t be too much longer for the Loons to get that long awaited equalizer following a free kick. Tim Parker fouled a player on the corner of the 18 yard box setting up a set piece for Minnesota. The ball was sent in and Picault, in an attempt to clear, deflected the ball into the goal passed Steve Clark to make the game 1-1.

we’ve said it before & we’ll continue to say it, beware of our king pic.twitter.com/VHRbSH8aDu — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 27, 2022

The goal seemed to increase Minnesota’s spirits as they nabbed another goal just 5 minutes later in the 84th minute. Alan Benítez sent in a low cross towards the middle of the 18 yard box towards Luis Amarilla who got behind his mark and easily one touched the ball to make it 2-1.

Even though the Dynamo held the lead going into the second half and had a few chances to increase their score, they collapsed down the stretch and allowed the Loons to equalize and take the lead to win it out – a familiar story. It was a relatively tame match overall that was explosive in quick moments, but Houston seemed to turn off late which allowed the home side to regain momentum and take the points.

It will be a short turn around for the Dynamo with their next fixture coming next Wednesday August 31st at 7:30 PM CT as they return back to PNC Stadium in Houston to face the juggernaut LAFC.

Goals:

45’+1’ HOU: Corey Baird (assisted by Griffin Dorsey)

79’ MIN: Fafà Picault (own goal)

84’ MIN: Luis Amarilla (assisted by Alan Benítez, Emanuel Reynoso)

Disciplinary:

37’ HOU: Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (yellow card)

43’ MIN: Emanuel Reynoso (yellow card)

63’ HOU: Daniel Steres (yellow card)

78’ HOU: Tim Parker (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Who we're rolling with in Minnesota #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/9hG2XT2zL0 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 27, 2022

65’ Darwin Cerén on, Memo Rodríguez off

81’ Nelson Quiñónes on, Corey Baird off

87’ Darwin Quintero on, Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla off

Minnesota United FC

Loons ins STP this afternoon pic.twitter.com/YIAZmWCVEf — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 27, 2022

7’ Brent Kallman on, Bakaye Dibassy off

HT Wil Trapp on, Bongokuhle Hlongwave off

68’ Ménder García on, Kervin Arriaga off

81’ Abu Danladi on, Franco Fragapane off