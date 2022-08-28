Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo once again let a second half lead slip away, losing 2-1 on the road to Minnesota United Saturday afternoon.

MATCH SUMMARY

Minnesota United 2 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Venue: Allianz Field - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Gjovalin Bori

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekic

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: N/A

Weather: 80 degrees, isolated thunderstorms

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Corey Baird (Griffin Dorsey) 45+1’

MIN: Fafa Picault (own goal) 79’

MIN: Luis Amarilla (Alan Benitez) 84’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla (caution; foul) 37’

MIN: Emanuel Reynoso (caution; foul) 43’

HOU: Daniel Steres (caution; time wasting) 63’

HOU: Tim Parker (caution; foul) 78’

LINEUPS & STATS

Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair, D.J. Taylor, Bakaye Dibassy (Brent Kallman 7), Michael Boxall, Alan Benítez, Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga (Mender Garcia 68), Franco Fragapane (Abu Danladi 81), Emanuel Reynoso, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Will Trapp 46), Luis Amarilla

Unused Substitutes: Tyler Miller, Jonathan Gonzalez, Joseph Rosales, Nabi Kibunguchy, Oniel Fisher

Total shots: 9 (Luis Amarilla 6)

Shots on goal: 2 (Luis Amarilla 2)

Fouls: 9 (Alan Benitez and Emanuel Reynoso tied with 2)

Offside: 3 (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 2)

Corner kicks: 7

Saves: 2 (Dayne St. Clair 2)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker (C), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera, Coco Carrasquilla (Darwin Quintero 87), Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Cerén 65), Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira, Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñones 81)

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Ethan Bartlow, Marcelo Palomino, Zeca, Sam Junqua

Total shots: 9 (Fafa Picault 4)

Shots on goal: 3 (Corey Baird, Sebas Ferreira, and Fafa Picault tied with 1)

Fouls: 9 (Adam Lundkvist and Fafa Picault tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Sebas Ferreira 1)

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 1 (Steve Clark 1)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On the positives from Saturday’s game:

“We played a team that is on top of our conference, in their place, and we were toe-to-toe. It was an even game, we minimized (Minnesota MF Emanuel) Reynoso on the ball and minimized their chances offensively. We had a couple of good opportunities, we scored a great goal through (FW) Corey (Baird). It’s frustrating because we did enough to come here and get the three points and to lose in the last 10 minutes, it’s frustrating, especially in the way that we conceded the goals. Mental errors are costing us, they are really costing us.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER GRIFFIN DORSEY

On the team’s struggles to win:

“I think everyone just has to look internally, myself included. Everyone just has to look internally and figure out ways that we can get better, individually and as a collective. Me personally, just look inward and figure out what more I can do in that game. The whole team needs to be doing that and I think that is something that we can do to help get us over the finish line.”