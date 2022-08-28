Dash vs Washington Spirit: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash grabbed a point at hime in a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit Saturday night. Sophie Schmidt gave Houston a halftime lead but two Ashley Hatch goals put Washington in front in the second half. Michelle Alozie played heroine on the night with a goal in second half stoppage time to give the Dash a valuable point as they battle for the NWSL playoffs.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 2 – 2 Washington Spirit

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Assistants: Melissa Gonzalez, Seth Barton

Fourth Official: William Hale

Attendance: 5,031

Weather: 85 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Sophie Schmidt (unassisted) 22’

WAS: Ashley Hatch (Trinity Rodman) 53’

WAS: Ashley Hatch (Ashley Sanchez) 55’

HOU: Michelle Alozie (unassisted) 90+1’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

WAS: Amber Brooks (caution; dissent) 42’

HOU: Caprice Dydasco (caution; foul) 45+3’

HOU: Natalie Jacobs (caution; foul) 54’

WAS: Camryn Biegalski (caution; time wasting) 85’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell; Caprice Dydasco, Katie Naughton, Ally Prisock, Natalie Jacobs (Ryan Gareis 74); Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano (Bri Visalli 74), Shea Groom (Emily Ogle 74); Maria Sanchez, Ebony Salmon (Valérie Gauvin 81), Nichelle Prince (Michelle Alozie 81)

Unused Substitutes: Michaela Abam, Elizabeth Eddy, Cali Farquharson, Lindsey Harris

Total shots: 15 (Ebony Salmon 3)

Shots on goal: 5 (Michelle Alozie and Ebony Salmon tied with 2)

Fouls: 10 (Shea Groom, Natalie Jacobs, and Ally Prisock tied with 3)

Offside: 1 (Marissa Viggiano 1)

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 5 (Jane Campbell 5)

Washington Spirit: Aubrey Kingsbury; Camryn Biegalski, Sam Staab, Amber Brooks (Karina Rodriguez 79), Anna Heilferty; Dorian Bailey (Bayley Feist 63), Andi Sullivan (C), Ashley Hatch (Jordan Baggett 63); Ashley Sanchez (Marissa Sheva 90+2), Trinity Rodman, Tara McKeown

Unused substitutes: Devon Kerr, Taylor Aylmer, Tinaya Alexander, Gaby Vincent, Madison Elwell

Total shots: 8 (Ashley Hatch, Tara McKeown, and Trinity Rodman tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 6 (Ashley Hatch 2)

Fouls: 9 (Anna Heilferty, Tara McKeown and Andi Sullivan tied with 2)

Offside: 3 (Trinity Rodman 2)

Corner kicks: 6

Saves: 4 (Aubrey Kingsbury 4)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the comeback:

“We’ve been behind in games, and we’ve been able to win, but today was difficult. We worked on our training and those scenarios; they knew what to do, and it paid off. Very pleased for the team and that they worked; it’s paying off. It’s tough to play against a team with a new coach taking over, players with extra motivation, and we had to fight hard for that point. It’s a point, it’s a very tight league at the moment, and every point counts. We keep going.”

HOUSTON DASH DEFENDER CAPRICE DYDASCO

On being with Houston:

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD MICHELLE ALOZIE

On her goal:

“Yeah, honest, I feel like I kind of blacked outbut I do remember (FW Valerie Gauvin) hitting it down and I was kind of just there ready for anything that spat out and thankfully it spat out right next to my foot and I just smashed it low post so I’m just glad it went in. I’m glad that Val was able to get the first contact down and I’m glad the keeper was able to not contain the ball and allow me to get that goal in for the team.”