Breakfast Links - August 29, 2022

It’s Monday, time for another busy week of soccer in Houston, Texas. First, the Breakfast Links!

Houston

Another week and another Houston Dynamo heartbreaker. The Dynamo had the lead into the 79th minute on the road but it all fell apart. A Fafa Picault own goal in the 79th and an 84th minute dagger from Luis Amarilla would complete the comeback for Minnesota United and made the meltdown a reality. The Dynamo now sit in dead last in the Western Conference standings and have 0 wins in their last 6 matches. They will be back in action this Wednesday against 1st place LAFC at home. Help yourself to an excellent recap of an abysmal result for the Houston Dynamo.

The Houston Dash took a massive point at home with a come-from-behind goal in stoppage time to salvage a point. The Dash would take the early lead in the 22nd minute on Sophie Schmidt’s 3rd goal of the season. Dash defender Caprice Dydasco made her first start and forward Valerie Gauvin made her debut for the club. Both were also both involved in the play leading up to the game-tying goal. Dydasco’s whipped in cross and Gauvin’s thumping header forced a save from the Washington keeper and Michelle Alozie was there to capitalize and grab her 2nd goal of the season. With 4 matches remaining the Houston Dash are in 2nd place with 29 points and continue to look primed for a dangerous playoff run. Join us for the full match recap with highlights, stats, and quotes.

Houston Dynamo 2 continue to roll with an enormous three points on the road. Minnesota United 2 were unable to break through the stout Dynamo 2 defense and the 26th minute penalty kick from Kyle Edwards was all that was needed to take this vital road match 1-0. Houston Dynamo 2 have 43 points on the season and are in 3rd place in the Western Conference standings (three above North Texas in 3rd, three below Tacoma in 2nd and five below St Louis City 2). With three matches left in the regular season, two of them are at home. Dynamo 2 have produced exciting and competitive soccer while attributing to the first team when called upon. With players coming and going and still maintaining that level of consistency, that is exactly what you want to see from the academy squad and staff. Pedal to the metal, and Dynamo 2 are all in for the playoff race. Show up for these last two home matches and help these lads push this team to historic heights. Our full match recap will come out on Tuesday with our weekly “Dynamo 2sday” article, so be sure to check that out and try and make it out for these last two matches if you can.

Major League Soccer

Austin FC destroyed LAFC 4-1, and it was an absolute drubbing of the heavily stacked LAFC squad. Austin dismantled them in front of more than 20,700 screaming fans at Q2 stadium on Friday night and it was not even close. Maxi Urruti made it a brace for himself (47th minute and 51st minute) in quick succession. Sebastion Driussi and Diego Fagundez would also contribute goals in the onslaught, and Driussi leads MLS with 19 goals scored on the season so far. LAFC still sit atop the west with 57 points, but Austin FC are on fire and sit in 2nd place with 51 points.

Philadelphia struck again with a 6-0 victory over Colorado on Saturday evening. Philly is comfortably in 1st in the Eastern Conference standings with 54 points. Daniel Gazdag continued his menacing form with a hat-trick and is now in a 3-way tie for 2nd place with 16 goals on the season.

The rich get richer as LAFC add Cristian Tello as a free agent for the rest of the 2022 season and an option for 2023. Tello scored 24 goals in 172 appearances for Real Betis and is yet another dangerous piece for LAFC. But as we have seen this weekend, they are more than capable of being picked apart and having an off match, regardless of talent level. September 2nd is the MLS roster freeze, so teams will be working on pushing any lingering deals across the line.

Around The World

Manchester City were down by two by the 21st minute against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Slowly but surely, you could feel the inevitable climb. Bernardo Silva got City on the board in the 53rd minute and the rest is history. The most dangerous player on the planet would take care of the rest, Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick (62nd minute, 70th minute, and 81st minute) to give City the 4-2 victory. Haaland has now scored 6 goals in 4 starts for City and it is only the beginning, history beckons.

Manchester City might have the best player on the planet but its Arsenal who hold the early league lead. Arsenal are the only team in the Premier League without a loss; a perfect 4-0 to start the season, taking all possible points. After going down by one to a Aleksandar Mitrovic goal in the 56th minute , Arsenal responded in like fashion with two of their own. Captain Martin Odegaard, started the rally in the 64th minute and center back Gabriel capped off the comeback in the 85th to keep Arsenal’s early season win streak intact.

Real Madrid have started off the season in fine form and are in first place early on with three games and three wins. They dominated Espanyol on Saturday 3-1. Vinicius Junior grabbed his 2nd of the season in the 12th minute to start things off. Karim Benzema scored a brace, including the match-winning goal and is now up to this goals and an assist in what is assuredly the beginning of another legendary season for this icon.

At the time of this writing, Manchester United have been respectfully rumored to be nearing an agreement to bring in Brazilian winger, Antony, from Ajax. Antony is a 22-year-old winger with tons of promise, and this would be another step in the right direction for the club. Antony will also being extremely familiar with the Erik ten Hag, having played for him at Ajax. Manchester United have two wins and two losses to start the season, good for 8th place. Will Erik ten Hag be able to get the players he needs and turn this club around, or will this be another season of frustration for United fans?