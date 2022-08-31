Breakfast Links - August 31, 2022

It’s Wednesday and a match day. Without further ado, the Breakfast Links.

Houston

Today is a huge day for Houston soccer as “The Don”, MLS commissioner Don Garber, is coming to town and is meeting up with Ted Segal to talk about “the future of soccer in Houston”. A lot is being speculated about what the conversation and announcements will be about, but all we can do is just wait until 4pm today and remind everyone that Houston is a great soccer city.

Press release: Don Garber will be in Houston tomorrow for media availability with Dynamo/Dash owner Ted Segal and HC-HSA CEO Janis Burke to “touch on the future of soccer in Houston, direction of Dynamo and Dash, plus the impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at grassroots level.” — Dynamo Theory (@dynamotheory) August 30, 2022

Right after the meeting at Houston Sports Park, the party continues in EaDo as Houston Dynamo FC will host Gareth Bale, Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chiellini. LAFC, one of the strongest teams in the league at the moment, will come into Houston looking to continue to keep their reign over the Western Conference. Don’t forget to follow @DynamoTheory on Twitter for great coverage and recaps of this match and every Dynamo match.

Major League Soccer

As the Major League Soccer season is coming quickly to an end, we need to sometimes step back and try and enjoy some of these great match ups right before the playoffs kick off. With LAFC being the only club with a secured spot, nothing has been said and done for everyone else, heck, even the Dynamo are’nt out yet. Houston still has a mathematical chance in making the playoffs, and that should tell you enough about how close this playoff race is. Here are some good games to keep an eye on tonight:

Austin v Portland. Portland is sitting right below the playoff line and will come to Texas to try and get 3 points from the green guys. Austin look to keep up with LAFC and maybe rob them off that number one spot in the West.

Salt Lake v Minnesota. Sometimes it's all about positioning and this one will be one of those. Salt Lake is only 5 points away from the Loons and will try to close the gap.

Montreal v Red Bulls. Second place Montreal vs fifth place Red Bull, not only a fight for positioning but also in trying to compete for the best in the East with Philly.

Columbus v Miami. Sitting in 6th and 7th respectively with 36 points, these two teams can't afford to lose a step in the race as they have four teams waiting for one of them to stumble to overtake them.

It’s going to be a great mid week match week, happy soccer to everyone.

Around the World

The great Southampton, not to be confused with the Hamptons in New York, had a great challenge yesterday as they faced Chelsea. After a game where it seemed like Chelsea had more control of the match, Southampton showed the world that they shouldn’t be underestimated and put two in the back of the net to pick up a 2-1 win.

The Premier League continues today, and one of the games that most folks will play attention to will be Liverpool taking on the newly rich Newcastle. Arsenal, the lonely leader at the top of the table will take on Aston Villa, as the Villains, under Steven Gerrard, look to ruin the party for the Gunners.

Copa Libertadores semifinals are here!! Athletico Paranaense beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the fist leg last night, and tonight at 7:30 PM we will see another Brazilian squad, Flamengo travel to Buenos Aires to battle it out with a strong Velez Sarsfield who will try and lift the precious trophy for the first time since 1994. The second leg for these matches will take place on September 6th and 7th, with the final being played in October in Quito, Ecuador.

Y'all have a great Wednesday, a good day to be great, and LET’S GO DYNAMO!!!