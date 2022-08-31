 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the game along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
/ new
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Los Angeles FC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs LAFC

What

Houston Dynamo FC are still looking for a win coming off 6 winless games with only a draw in the mix as they come back to PNC Stadium to take on LAFC. Houston have really struggled as of late plummeting down to the bottom of the Western Conference Table. Their opponent meanwhile sits atop as the best team, not just in the West, but in the league so a win against LAFC will go a long way to help rebuild confidence as the season winds down. For a better breakdown on what to look for in this match, check out our preview of the game.

When

August 31st at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups

More From Dynamo Theory

Loading comments...