The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs LAFC
What
Houston Dynamo FC are still looking for a win coming off 6 winless games with only a draw in the mix as they come back to PNC Stadium to take on LAFC. Houston have really struggled as of late plummeting down to the bottom of the Western Conference Table. Their opponent meanwhile sits atop as the best team, not just in the West, but in the league so a win against LAFC will go a long way to help rebuild confidence as the season winds down. For a better breakdown on what to look for in this match, check out our preview of the game.
When
August 31st at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
See you tonight, Houston.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 31, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/LDYPfKNbVy
https://t.co/r3xwbNayGS@fuboTV | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/vHNV2c1QUm
Lineups
Who we’re rolling with at home tonight #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/EoWqcPBzoo— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 31, 2022
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @HoustonDynamo.— LAFC (@LAFC) August 31, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #HOUvLAFC pic.twitter.com/Ej6QxO3GAS
