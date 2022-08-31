Houston Dynamo stun LAFC in 2-1 win at PNC Stadium

Houston Dynamo has been looking for a win and it was a tall ask when they returned home following a two game road trip to take on the top team in the league, LAFC. In a back and forth effort they were able to come away with all three points in a 2-1 win over LAFC.

Through the opening minutes the Dynamo looked to control possession as the home side with the Dynamo moving the ball from the back to the midfield. LAFC’s pressure made it difficult for Houston to push the ball into the final third. Houston wanted a handball just before the 9th minute with the head referee taking a look late following a Griffin Dorsey shot. After a check with VAR the Dynamo were rewarded with a penalty that Sebastián Ferreira put away calmly to make it 1-0 to the home side.

LAFC was quick to respond with an equalizer with a goal just a few minutes following the opener. A ball out wide to Carlos Vela saw him swing a cross into the box which found Cristian Arango to put the ball into the net to tie the game up at a goal apiece.

As the game went on both sides played relatively back and forth in terms of possession. Houston had a few stretches of extended time with the ball where they looked to threaten and LAFC did the same, but looked a bit more dangerous going against Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, but the game remained locked at 1-1.

LAFC continued their pressure to take the lead following their equalizer with plenty of offensive minded play and corner kicks to try to claim a better position, but they were unable to do so by the half.

Both sides would walk into their locker rooms locked at a goal apiece. Houston did well to try and control the game from a possession perspective, but struggled to break down LAFC’s back line to threaten beyond their penalty. LAFC did well to counter and control the ball after gaining possession to find meaningful chances to test Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark. That ended up leading to the equalizer, but the game remained tied after 45 minutes and stoppage time.

LA was the stronger side coming out of the break with more possession and a handful of chances trying to take the lead early into the second half. Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku each found a decent chance on goal around the 50th minute but neither was able to find the back of the net.

Houston thought they had retaken the lead with a brilliant back and forth that put Griffin Dorsey on goal. Dorsey attempted a chip over LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau but the effort was saved. LA continued to do well controlling the game, but Houston had the more quality opportunities to score, though the game remained locked at 1-1.

LAFC forced three consecutive saves by Steve Clark and Tim Parker before eventually giving the Dynamo the lead in the 75th minute with Dorsey finding room from the wing to cut inside and deliver a great shot back post.

After 90 minutes and stoppage time the game would go to the Dynamo. It was a relatively split effort, but at the end of the day, Houston exploited their chances better than LA.

The Dynamo will be back in action later this weekend with the squad traveling to the Emerald City to take on the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, September 4th at 8:00 PM CT.

Goals:

13’ HOU: Sebastián Ferreira (penalty kick)

19’ LAFC: Cristian Arango (assisted by Carlos Vela)

75’ HOU: Griffin Dorsey (assisted by Adalberto “Coco” Carraquilla)

Disciplinary:

11’ LAFC: Ilie Sánchez (yellow card)

90’+3’ HOU: Darwin Cerén (yellow card)

90’+3’: LAFC: Ke;yn Acosta (yellow card)

90+6’ HOU: Steve Clark (yellow card)

90’+7’ HOU: Darwin Cerén (second yellow/red card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Who we’re rolling with at home tonight #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/EoWqcPBzoo — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 31, 2022

76’ Darwin Cerén on, Memo Rodríguez off

77’ Nelson Quiñónes on, Corey Baird off

89’Beto Avila on, Sebastián Ferreira off

LAFC:

59’ Diego Palacios on, Franco Escobar off

59’ Gareth Bale on, Carlos Vela off

64’ Jesús Murillo on, Eddie Seguara off

72’ Sebastien Ibeagha on, Giorgio Chiellini off

72’Denis Bouanga on, Cristian Arango off