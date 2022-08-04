Dash forward Ebony Salmon named NWSL Player of the Month

Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon has been named NWSL Player of the Month for July and was named to the Best XI of the month. Salmon scored four goals in July, including a hat-trick in the win over the Chicago Red Stars.

A Stellar Month



Congrats @ebony_salmon on your July Player of the Month win!⁰⁰ #AllTheAction — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 4, 2022

Salmon joins Rachel Daly (2018) and Carli Lloyd (2015) as the only Dash players to win this award. The Birmingham, England native joined the dash in June via a trade from Racing Louisville FC. Salmon made her debut for Houston o nJuly 1 and had quite the first month in orange.

Salmon’s hat-trick on July 16 was the second in club history, joining teammate Nichelle Prince, who also bagged three goals at home on June 3. Salmon and Prince are the third pair of teammates in NWSL history to score hat-tricks in the same season.

The Dash are next in action on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest when they take on OL Reign. The match is set to kick-off at 5:00 PM CT and will air locally on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.